Bonnie
Bonnie: 5-month-old terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Lei Lei
Lei Lei: 6-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Russel
Russel: 2-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.
Elsie
Elsie: 6-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Lucy Girl
Lucy Girl: 2-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Prince
Prince: 19-month-old Chihuahua/dachshund mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Rosco
Rosco: 20-month-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Shadow
Shadow: 4-month-old terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .
Tally
Tally: 3-year-old beagle mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .
Whatley
Whatley: 1-year-old Catahoula leopard mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .