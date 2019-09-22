Bonnie

Bonnie: 5-month-old terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Lei Lei

Lei Lei: 6-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Russel

Russel: 2-year-old Chihuahua mix; male. See pfpEastTexas.org or call/text Belinda, (903) 235-6101.

Elsie

Elsie: 6-year-old Chihuahua mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Lucy Girl

Lucy Girl: 2-year-old Chihuahua; female. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Prince

Prince: 19-month-old Chihuahua/dachshund mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Rosco

Rosco: 20-month-old Chihuahua mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Shadow

Shadow: 4-month-old terrier mix; female. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

Tally

Tally: 3-year-old beagle mix; male. See FurrEverPetsRescue.org or email info@FurrEverPetsRescue.org .

Whatley

Whatley: 1-year-old Catahoula leopard mix; male. See Regard4Life.org or email regard4life.info@gmail.com .

— Animals featured in Pets of the Week typically are fully vetted and have been spayed or neutered. Contact the rescue group for specific information.  See the weekend Datebook for information about adoption events.