Associated Press
Inmates in Utah are learning to tell their stories through a speech club, bolstering communication skills that help them navigate life after release and them teach others to avoid their mistakes.
About 50 men are part of the New Visions Speech club, which serves a facility where inmates have demonstrated good behavior and want counseling and therapy, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.
When Jeffery Boone Hunt of East Carbon got his turn to speak at a meeting this week, he spoke about how he and his sister watched his father shoot his mother and then kill himself. Hunt was 4 at the time.
“The tragedy ruined our lives,” Hunt, 23, told fellow inmates at the Promontory facility. “It affected us in profound ways.”
Hunt’s mother survived but had a succession of boyfriends who mistreated her and her children. Eventually, those events led to choices that brought him a prison sentence for drug possession and causing damage to a jail.
“My advice to you,” he said, “will be to limit interactions with bad people and stay away from nasty drugs.”
The club uses a similar method as Toastmasters International, the public speaking club that teaches participants to express their points by telling a story. The techniques allow inmates to do things like ask a parole board for a release date, something Hunt will do next week. It can also help in job interviews as they work to rebuild their lives, said Frank Lewis, a prison volunteer who helped bring the speech club to the facility.
The club helped 38-year-old Ben Barnett learn to tell the story of how he went from a returned missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and owning his own business to committing crimes such as robbery, assault and burglary.
Barnett, who was president of the club until he was released on parole last month, said he’s since used his speech skills to perform better in a job interview and find employment as a marketing director.
“It can be a difficult conversation to have,” Barnett said, “but when I thought more about the kids that it might impact and contributing to a solution rather than a problem, it helps us find a purpose in there.”