Driving around, any observer has surely noticed the white flower about the size of a silver dollar, which is Queen Anne’s lace.
Or if you have these white flowers in your pasture, you’d know them as wild carrot. The scientific name is Daucus carota.
It’s called Queen Anne’s lace or wild carrot depending on your view of it. It is a nonnative plant, brought to America by Europeans who wanted it for the garden. It easily spreads. Its name, legend has it, came from Queen Anne, who was challenged by friends to create lace as beautiful as the flower. The story goes that while making the lace, the queen accidentally pricked her finger and had a drop of blood. Continuing the story, the plant’s grouping of tiny flowers sometimes has a tiny purple flower at its center that represents that tiny drop of blood.
As a nonnative, it can typically do very well in another setting as they do not have their natural enemies that typically keep them in check.
Vegetable growers pull wild carrot up and hay producers spray it to clean up pastures.
Flower enthusiasts buy the seed for Queen Anne’s lace and plant it carefully after all chance of frost has passed on a well-prepared seed bed.
However you find these European transplants, they are especially abundant this year due to optimum growing conditions and roadside management practices that work in its favor.
In truth, Queen Anne’s lace is listed as a noxious weed in at least five states. When you earn the title “noxious” that means it needs to be controlled, according to several experts.
Queen Anne’s lace is related to the carrot family and the tap root is said to be edible. Yet before you go grab a bite of it, be very cautious that you have the right plant before you eat it. To the untrained eye, Queen Anne’s lace looks a little like poisonous hemlock. And poisonous hemlock is very lethal if ingested.
A beautiful lacy flower or a wild weed to be removed? It’s all in what you call it.