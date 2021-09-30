Country Patches Quilt Guild will present a special selection of quilts to Heartisans Marketplace, 3501 Gilmer Road, at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The Guild undertook making “challenge quilts” as part of a donation to Heartisans’ Phase II program. The quilts will be used to furnish the apartments Heartisans provides for affordable housing to graduates of its eight-week Job Readiness Program.
“Each year the guild has a challenge quilt contest that members can choose to participate in. This year each quilter was required to incorporate a specific blue and white fabric into their quilt, but the design of the quilt was left to the quilter’s imagination,” guild President Tonya Page said.
The 10 twin-sized quilts were displayed at the Guild’s September meeting. Guild members voted on their favorite designs and picked three winners. First-place winner was Anne Buettner, second-place winner was Jackie Durost and third-place winner was Donna Reagh. The winners received prizes donated by area businesses Greenbriar Retreat Center in Eustace, Sharman's Sewing Center in Longview and Needle Niche in Athens.
“We have an incredibly talented group of quilters,” guild vice president Susan Cook said. “And each of these beautiful quilts is definitely a winner. We are proud to make this donation to such a worthy organization as Heartisans Marketplace.”
The guild will also have its first outdoor Quilt Bazaar and Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Heartisans. The event features a wide selection of baby and lap-size quilts for sale. Each quilt is handmade by guild members and sold for $100 each. The bazaar is expected to draw visitors from across the East Texas area, according to guild members.
A portion of the sales will help fund the guild’s scholarship program. The annual scholarship is awarded to a local high school senior who is planning a career in an area of artistic endeavor. The guild also sponsors quilting programs led by nationally recognized quilters at its monthly meetings.
Country Patches Quilt Guild meets every third Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2108 Ridgewood Drive, in Longview. Meetings begin at 10 a.m. with member visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. Meetings are open to anyone interested in learning more about the art of quilting; visitors are welcome.
For information, go to www.countrypatches.org or visit the guild's Facebook page.