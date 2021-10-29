Renovations are underway at Boy Scout Troop 201’s cabin at Longview’s Teague Park.
The Troop 201 Alumni Foundation is working to improve the condition of the Scout hut, which was built in 1941 and was officially designated a local historical landmark in 2019.
Foundation President Jay Bissell said while the Scout cabin has successfully served the needs of Scouting for 80-plus years, it has reached a point where it requires an upgrade and restoration. Workers recently finished putting a new roof on the building.
“The first part of the building was built in 1941, and then it was added to in 1949 and 1950, but construction techniques have improved a little bit since then," Bissell said. “We’ve been working on this for three years, but in the last few months or so, we’ve really started making some progress. Initially, we did some bracing under the roof deck."
In addition to the new roof, the project also will include a new heating and air conditioning system and insulation of the walls and ceiling.
“We’re in hopes that we may receive a grant to put an air conditioning unit in there, and that’s part of the reason for the upgrade on the electrical system,” Bissell said. “The building is not insulated, so we’re going to add some insulation under the roof deck.”
Bissell said Phase 2 of the project will include replacing all the exterior wood and windows.
“There are places where the wood is pretty well weathered,” he said. “That probably will come sometime late fall or winter.”
The final phase will be the addition of a camping equipment and trailer storage building to the north of the cabin.
Bissell said the renovation project is estimated to cost around $380,000.
“A lot of folks have stepped forward and donated materials or donated time, so I don’t think we’re going to spend anything close to that to do the renovations,” he said. “And we’re going to some foundations that support historical restoration and acquiring money that way.”
Bissell said the renovations and upgrades are an ongoing project.
“As we move along here, everything we do on the exterior has to go before the Historic Preservation Commission to make sure they approve what we’re doing,” he said.
Troop 201 Scoutmaster Doug Wiley said the roof was just the starting point for the renovations.
“When we get the approval to do the windows, we’re also looking for approval to put a new exterior skin all the way around the building,” he said Monday. “They are spray-foaming insulation today in the rafters and attic area.”
Another priority is converting the cabin’s existing bathroom into an upgraded one that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Bissell said the foundation is in the process of submitting applications for a Texas historical marker.
“The troop is 104 years old, and the building is around 80 years old,” he said. “We’re proposing that for a historical marker and hoping we’ll get that. That will come probably late next summer or end of fall.”
Wiley said the renovations will help in efforts to attract more Scouts.
“We’ll be able to have more impact on more kids just due to the ability to climate control the air. That Scout cabin has been there since 1940 and back then, you didn’t have air conditioning,” he said. “This day and age, if you’re going to attract and keep people involved in the program, you just about have to have heat and air. That’s going to be a big bonus.”
Wiley said Troop 201 opened up its 50-year time capsule in 2017 when it turned 100 years old.
“We’re four years into our next 50-year time capsule, and we definitely want the Scout cabin to be there in 46 years when we open the next time capsule,” he said. “At the current rate it was going, the deterioration was showing, and we weren’t sure it was going to be there in 46 more years. We really took this on as much to preserve Scouting as to attract and keep new Scouts.”
Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of spring 2022.
“We’re hopeful all of that is done by the end of May,” Bissell said. “When we were trying to get this kicked off, I was a little worried, but a lot of good folks have come forward to help us out, and that’s really getting us down the road.”
Plans are in the works to have a Scout dedication ceremony next year on Memorial Day weekend, hopefully with Gov. Greg Abbott as the keynote speaker, Wiley said.
“We’re looking for it to be a big deal, and we’ve already talked with the mayor and the City Council and got them on board,” he said. “Gov. Abbott was a member of Troop 201 from 1967-1970, and he was here for our 100-year anniversary, so we expect him back for our 105 and rededication of the Scout hut.”
Community support, Wiley said, has been a major plus.
“We certainly couldn’t do this without the support of Longview. We’ve got a lot of businesses and influential people around town helping us out,” he said. “Being a Scout troop, we don’t have extra funds. Without the good people of Longview and all the hard work and dedication of our alumni foundation, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”