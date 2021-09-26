In this March 2017 photo, Max Reams, retired chairman of the Olivet Nazarene University Department of Chemistry and Geosciences, works with students during his 50th and final year of teaching, in Bourbonnais, Ill. Just this year, he has added three new titles to his bookshelf, and his writings do not stop at the topic of geology. He also writes on couples counseling and has penned a few mystery and detective novels.