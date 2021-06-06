Parents often think our kids are purposefully making us mad when they whine, cry, fight with their siblings, argue with us, act out and misbehave. It seems like it’s an “us against them” mentality.
In reality, all behavior is a form of communication. It’s our job to figure out how to speak our child’s language and meet them where they are developmentally and emotionally. But we can’t do that until and unless we shift our perspective (our mindset).
When you get triggered by negative behavior, take a moment to stop and breathe. Then, think, regroup and decide how you’re going to respond. Your response will set things in motion one way or another, either escalating the situation or de-escalating it.
But if you’re easily triggered regularly, you can’t calm yourself down enough even to think right. So first, ask yourself why you get triggered by specific behavior from your child.
Maybe their actions bring up some old wounds from your childhood. Perhaps you feel controlled and manipulated, like in a previous bad relationship. Maybe you are so tired, so done with it all, that you are on the verge of a breakdown (or already there).
All of these issues come up within us because it means there’s something there to resolve. Until it’s fixed, you’re going to continue to be triggered every time. If you feel as if you can’t figure this out on your own and need support and guidance, seeing a therapist or psychologist is incredibly helpful.
There’s nothing to be ashamed of for seeking help, especially where mental health is concerned. Like you, I’ve struggled with being triggered easily to the point of losing it way more than I wanted. But I found a way to work through my triggers, do the inner work to resolve old parenting patterns and break generational cycles of parenting with fear and control.
But I couldn’t take that first step until I asked myself why I get triggered. And the truth is, even professionals like myself have to continue to evaluate and seek help when we reach roadblocks or burnout. Such is the case right now for me.
After being a special needs caregiver for four solid years, I recently began to recognize the signs of caregiver burnout — depression, anxiety, exhaustion and anger, to name a few. It was starting to affect how I parented my grandsons and took care of myself.
Rather than continue to go down that dark path, I immediately asked for help from other family members to help with the boys and seek therapy. It’s OK to get help. We aren’t meant to do this parenting thing alone, no matter which kind of parent you are.
I’ve also started working on letting go of responsibilities, even situations causing me stress and anxiety. One time, my laundry sat unfolded for two solid weeks. I was depressed and exhausted until one day, I wasn’t. Then I folded everything within an hour.
I didn’t curse myself over it or start “shoulding” myself, thinking I should be a better homemaker or parent. Instead, I saw things for what they were and allowed myself to move through the feelings of exhaustion and depression. Is it easy to do with kids underfoot? No, it isn’t, and I get that not everyone can go two weeks without folding laundry.
The point is, recognize what’s happening within you, evaluate what triggers you, take a moment to breathe, and recenter yourself, then do your best to respond to your family (and yourself) in a more loving way.