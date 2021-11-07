Thankfulness. That’s the theme every November as we prepare for Thanksgiving Day and all of its meaning. It’s hard to be thankful as parents, grandparents and caregivers in the middle of stressful days raising and helping care for children.
I’m not going to sugarcoat it. When I think back over my years as a parent who worked outside the home, sometimes multiple jobs at one time, those were thankless days indeed. Busting your hump to pay the bills, manage the household, run errands, deal with kids and their myriad appointments, school work, extracurricular activities, not to mention attitudes and sibling rivalry, blends into endless days, weeks and months.
You find yourself drowning in the responsibilities without an end in sight. Being thankful is often the last feeling that comes to you amidst the stress of raising your family. Add in the challenge of being grandparents raising your grandkids or having children with special needs, and thankfulness is quite often rarely felt. You spend most days doing whatever you can to survive. At least, that’s what I remember from my days as a grandparent raising my twin grandsons with special needs for four years.
I’ll admit it. I spent more time than I can count wallowing in self-pity, resentfulness and grief. Raising kids again wasn’t what I wanted for myself, certainly not in my empty nest years. And I recall feeling this way as a mom because, truthfully, I never wanted to get married and have kids either. But as they say, life happens as you plan it.
It took many years, two decades, actually before I became a thankful parent. It took an intense journey of self-discovery and extreme parenting challenges to find it. See, the thing is, growth doesn’t happen when life is easy. Oh no, not at all. Growth is like a seed planted in a dark space. You have to go through the dark, and in fact, stay there for a while, waiting in the inky blackness, absorbing all the lessons you need as if they are nutrients and water.
And when you’ve had enough, you begin to sprout forth, reaching from within your depths to the light above, bursting forth into this fabulous new creation rising above the soil (and toils) of life. It’s easy to be thankful at that moment, indeed. You’ve made it through and out to the other side!
But what about when you’re still waiting and wondering while in that dark place? When you ask yourself will your life be different or better? When will the kids ever leave the house? When will you ever have a moment to yourself? When will you stop hurting, being exhausted, stressed, and angry? These are valid questions and feelings for all parents and caregivers because most of the time, we’re dealing with our buried childhood traumas and past hurts while trying our best to raise a better generation. How do you find thankfulness when it seems so far away?
For me, as a writer, I make a list. I love lists. So, I write down everything I’m thankful for that I can remember. Sure, I didn’t want to get married or have kids. But, I’m thankful I did because, at that age, I was drifting with no plan. And I know there are many people out there well into their older years who have never had a family who always wanted one.
I’m thankful for the opportunity to raise my grandsons, even though I didn’t want to do that either. But because of that experience, I learned the true meaning of love, sacrifice, and compassion. I would have never known those valuable lessons or become a parenting guide to help others overcome their hurts, traumas, and parenting difficulties if I hadn’t experienced what it’s like to be a special needs caregiver. So, I’m thankful for that.
And I’m thankful that it gave me the chance to be a better, more loving and effective parent for my grandsons that honestly, I wasn’t for my children. I had the opportunity to redo things and set them on a different, more promising course than what they were on.
I’m thankful for the experience that made me feel resentment and anger because I could ask myself why I was angry and resentful and then pick that apart until I got to the bones. It then helped me see my daughter’s situation in a different light and learn to let go of the negative feelings that were doing neither of us any good.
For nearly 26 years, we’ve had a complicated relationship, and I’m now extremely thankful that this November is the first time that we are genuinely in a good place building the mother/daughter bond we’ve always wanted. What about you? What can you reflect on as a parent or a caregiver, or even a grandparent helping raise your grandchildren, that makes you thankful for the experience? I invite you to think about that this month as we get to celebrate another Thanksgiving.