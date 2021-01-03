Some of you reading this might not know who I am, and some of you might be wondering why my name or photo is familiar to you. That’s because in 2017 I was the special publications manager and a contributing writer for Charm/View magazine with the Longview News-Journal.
After six months, I reluctantly left to stay home and help my adult daughter with my then 3 1/2-year-old twin grandsons. One month after I left the newspaper, I had to start raising my grandsons suddenly. We became what’s known as a “grandfamily.” For nearly two years, I spent every day with the boys, who didn’t nap or sleep well at night. They were always on the go and into everything, and I was in complete shock and crisis mode suffering with sleep deprivation.
The first six months, I’d break down anywhere from 10-15 times a day, right along with my grandsons, who were highly emotional and dysregulated. I wasn’t coping well for a long time. It became a celebration for me to make it to the next minute each day.
After many tests, we discovered that one twin is autistic and his brother has a mood disorder called Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder (DMDD). They both have Tourette’s syndrome, severe ADHD, Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD), depression and anxiety. They also had a speech delay. These are special needs that professionals go to school to receive training, licenses and certifications. We had none.
Raising my grandchildren meant looking differently at how I approached parenting. I used punitive parenting with my kids. But it always felt inadequate and ineffective. However, I didn’t know any other way back then. Most of us didn’t, and many of us still don’t.
I dove into the research around how to handle this plethora of needs. We discovered collaborative parenting through recommendations from the boys’ psychologists, therapists, counselors, and internet research.
My grandsons started off being around 95% emotionally dysregulated, leading to roughly 15 meltdowns a day between the two of them. Three years later, through a lot of patience, perseverance, and consistency, they are now about 95% emotionally regulated with fewer meltdowns.
Through this experience, I went on a heart and mind journey, which led me to conscious, connected parenting. It’s a collaborative parenting style that uses compassion, empathy, and understanding with firm boundaries, instead of traditional parenting using fear, control, and harsh punishments.
The research proves its effectiveness over the more common parenting approaches we’ve grown accustomed to using. I know that you probably think that the “old way” is best.
But is it? When you look at where things are in the world, when you see the high numbers of broken families and relationships, suicides, especially among young people, depression, aggression, and anxiety, it begs the question, “Where did this start?”
As difficult as it is sometimes to face reality, science and the medical community now have answers after decades of study. Many of these issues we face in adulthood stem from our formative years. We have an opportunity to change the life course of our children and grandchildren by making some simple and effective changes with our parenting approach.
We also have an opportunity now more than ever to recognize, acknowledge, and support not only the special needs community but the people who take care of our most vulnerable. We often overlook special needs and alternative caregivers.
Through this years-long journey, I discovered so many other parents, caregivers, and grandparents raising grandchildren who were equally struggling and as frustrated as I was the first two years.
They were like me, not knowing what to do or where to turn, and needing direction and guidance to a parenting style that helped them learn to be calmer, create a deeper connection with the children in their care, and have a more peaceful home life.
Each month in this column, you can expect to find out more about collaborative parenting and how you can effectively implement it in your family. The focus is special needs caregiving, but the information and collaborative parenting style I teach is adaptable for all families. Plus, outside family members of special needs families and grandfamilies can benefit from this knowledge as a support system.
Let’s not repeat the mistakes of the past. Because let’s face it. What we’ve been doing isn’t working. We keep parenting the same way we always have, expecting different results. We need to consider a different approach, and that’s why I’m here.