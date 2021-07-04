I was on LinkedIn recently and a quote caught my attention. It said the seven most expensive words in business are: “We have always done it that way.” That quote got me thinking. I’d say the same concept applies in parenting, too.
We keep using the same punitive parenting techniques generation after generation expecting obedient kids and peaceful homes. Yet, we seem more disconnected than ever before and our relationships with our children are often contentious.
Spanking, yelling, demanding, timeouts and punishments are all bids for control instead of connection, whether we realize it or not. These actions create fear and distrust within our children and break down family relationships. Yet, we keep using them repeatedly, expecting positive behaviors and connections with our kids.
Did you know that in the U.S., we have increased mental illness rates, more prisoners than any other country, more people addicted to drugs, not to mention addiction to food, alcohol and electronics, and more angry children than ever before? A simple search on the internet will give you the sobering facts and figures for all of these issues.
I was in a school committee meeting not too long ago and heard an alarming fact. The principal said the anger problem amongst students increases so much that they’re continually looking for new ways to handle the issue.
I shook my head in disbelief and concern. Why are our children so angry? What is the reason behind the higher crime rates and addictive behaviors? Why are our children so addicted to their phones? (Why are we, for that matter?)
I believe the problem is that we are so disconnected from each other that we seek a connection elsewhere, either through the internet, the use of drugs, alcohol and food, and even through meaningless sexual relationships.
We also seek attention, even if it’s negative, in any way that we can — even if that means breaking the law or, in the case of children, breaking house and school rules or exhibiting “bad behavior.”
But what if we stopped parenting the “way we’ve always done it” using fear and control? What if we embraced a more effective, gentle approach that health and parenting experts are now saying is essential to raising healthy, happy, thriving children who turn into healthy, happy, thriving adults?
What if we tried connecting with our children with loving, compassionate, relationship-building techniques instead of yelling, punishment and control? What if we attempted to allow our children to feel their emotions, something that comes naturally to every human being, and then showed them how to manage them better?
What if we spoke to our children with respect and compassion with comforting, empathetic words such as “I’m listening, I’m here for you, I understand.” Or asked, “How can I help?” Don’t we as adults want to hear those words spoken to us?
Why should our precious children be treated any differently than we treat our best friend, spouse or family member when they’re struggling? Our children might be little or not quite an adult, but that doesn’t make them less than or undeserving of respect and compassion.
Our children are here to be loved, understood and respected, not belittled, rejected and minimized. Children become fearful, stressed, anxious, depressed and angry, leading to harmful behaviors that scream, “I need help!” Instead of doing what you’ve always done, why not try something different, more effective and gentler for a change?
Consider peaceful parenting alternatives such as conscious parenting, connected parenting, collaborative parenting or positive parenting, to name a few. I wonder if then you’ll see the positive changes in your home you’ve always wanted. And if you’re not sure how to start, don’t hesitate to reach out to me.
Like many of you, I’ve raised kids with punitive parenting and had many difficulties. In fact, I was an angry mom. Until I asked myself why I was so angry and why were my relationships with my kids contentious and nothing like I’d hoped they would be. It wasn’t until I began to question why we were struggling that the answers came. Slowly, and not all at once, but the answers did come. The problem was me. I was the common denominator because the only people we can control are ourselves, not our kids, spouse or anyone else.
Once I figured out that change started with me, the answers came faster and more apparent. Then I had to raise my twin grandsons with special needs and we realized punitive parenting wasn’t effective. Our entire home life shifted in a positive direction after we began applying a gentle but firm approach. But I couldn’t have made any positive changes to how I parented my grandsons until I made the connection that I had to change myself first.
Like yours, my kids and grandkids want to be seen, heard and loved unconditionally, and they deserve to be, just like we do. Are you willing to take a look within yourself, learn why you are having issues in your home, and make the necessary changes needed to create the peaceful, happy home you’ve always wanted?