Now that school is back in session, one of the first thoughts that came to my mind was how to tame the after-school tantrums. OK, technically, they're meltdowns, and I'll get into why there's a difference in a second, but that sounds much catchier, doesn't it?
Anyway, if you're a seasoned parent, then you know all about the after-school meltdown. It's awful! Whether you're a school parent newbie or not, you want to keep reading, pay attention and take notes.
I'll never forget the first time I experienced the after-school meltdown. My grandsons were in preschool (they're twins), and the first day I picked them up, I fully expected big smiles and happy boys. It was far from it.
They screamed, cried, kicked seats, threw things and refused to get buckled in, all while still in the pickup line. I was mortified, startled and angry. This situation happened before I became a parenting guide and knew anything about conscious, connected parenting.
I had to fight to get them buckled in, remove everything imaginable they could throw (including their shoes) and cried along with them all the way home. The meltdowns happened the next day and the next until I did what we all do.
I googled how to deal with kids' after-school meltdowns. Guess what I discovered? They weren't "misbehaving" like this on purpose to make me mad or be defiant. They were tired, overstimulated, in a new environment with new routines and hangry. In other words, the perfect recipe for a meltdown.
Remember earlier I promised to describe the difference between a tantrum and a meltdown? A tantrum is when a child is fully aware of whining and crying and does it purposefully to get what they want. The crying and whining stop immediately upon receiving the attention, item or whatever they wanted.
A meltdown is a different story. The child's brain is no longer in the logical, frontal lobe area of the brain that rules logic and reasoning. Instead, that part has shut down and they are now operating emotionally from their amygdala, or what we also call the "fight/flight/freeze" part of the brain.
Their behavior is beyond their control at this point and all you can do is help them safely work through their big emotions. You can find out more about this, plus strategies to handle both tantrums and meltdowns and more in one of my favorite parenting books, “The Whole-Brain Child,” by Drs. Daniel Siegel and Tina Payne Bryson.
But there's no reason to wait for the meltdown to come. There are quite a few things you can do to prevent them from happening, or at least, minimize the meltdown. Keep snacks, toys, stuffed animals and activities on hand for distraction.
Be prepared to pull over and calm a child down if needed. Empathize and remember: How do you feel when you're overly stimulated or exhausted after a long day at work, especially the first few days or weeks? (Or hello? Stay-at-home-COVID-mom-life.)
Most importantly, remember that chaos adds to the chaos, so stay calm. Stop, breathe, then respond when you can do it calmly. Please don't ask questions or engage in conversation. You want to give them time to decompress from their day and endless questions and conversation will aggravate their already overstimulated brain.
You can also ask the school for help, especially if you have a child on an IEP or 504 plan. One of my grandsons is autistic and fixates on what he knows he can't do after school (like last year, he kept asking to go to Chick-Fil-A after school, but it was closed due to COVID). He also fixated on going to the park after school, even though he knew the answer was no.
Not because I don't want to take him, but between my foot disability and twins who run off in different directions and refuse to leave, it's not a good combo for a park visit. It's a huge trigger for our family. Suddenly he refused to get in the car several days in a row and was also overstimulated from the after-school noise. We talked with the school, which created a plan for him to transition smoothly from school to the car. It worked like a charm.
And that right there is the answer in a nutshell. We saw his need for a quieter environment and help with transitions. We met his need and the undesirable behavior stopped. When you meet their needs, your children will be able to regulate their emotions better, and you'll create a more peaceful, happy home life.
