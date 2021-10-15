The Rusk County Poetry Society is 50 years old.
In recognition of that milestone, the group will host its 50th Anniversary Celebration of Poetry at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at South Main Church of Christ in Henderson.
President Mary Tindall said it’s amazing that the society has lasted five decades.
“It started out with 11 members and has grown beyond that,” she said.
In honor of the 50th anniversary, the Rusk County Poetry Society and the Tyler Rose Garden Poetry Society have published “Celebration: 50 Years of Poets and Their Poetry,” a book of haiku and other poems.
“We’ve been looking forward to this 50th anniversary for a while,” Tindall said. “A couple of years back, we started collecting haiku, a Japanese style of poetry, and then we also have anniversary poems. So, the book contains the haiku and probably 10 or 15 anniversary poems.”
Some of the poems will be read during the anniversary celebration.
“All through the years, the poets have collected newsletters and photos and newspaper articles,” she said. “Some of that will be featured on the day of the celebration.”
The book is $10 and will be available for purchase at the event.
“Proceeds from the book will go to our scholarship fund,” Tindall said.
Founded in 1971, the Rusk County Poetry Society is an affiliate of the Poetry Society of Texas and the National Federation of State Poetry Societies. Meetings are held 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.
“The meetings consist of lessons, and we always have an assignment to write a poem,” she said. “We often have sent our poetry to be critiqued by well thought of poets we know, sometimes from the Poetry Society of Texas. We would get feedback, and that’s how we have been able to grow and write better.”
The group also participates in contests.
“The Poetry Society of Texas has a big contest every year and a lot of our members enter and have won first place,” Tindall said. “Those first-place submissions are published in an annual state book.”
The Rusk County Poetry Society sponsors the Poetry in Schools Contest and Awards during National Poetry Month each year.
“The Rusk County poets offer a $500 scholarship to the winning senior of that contest,” Tindall said. “That has been an ongoing part of our outreach to students.”
The anniversary celebration is free and open to the public.
”We welcome visitors and anyone interested in poetry,” she said. “We’re always looking for people interested in joining us.”