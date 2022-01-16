SAVANNAH, Ga. — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Savannah Arts Academy student Ava Dorminey decided she wanted to help students who might be struggling from the pandemic. She thought about a school supply drive or a mentorship program.
“I wanted to create an organization that targeted the academic side of it, but also a mentorship program that would instill qualities of like leadership, confidence and teamwork,” she said.
Creating the organization Students Helping Students Succeed or SHSS during her junior year, Dorminey has hopes it will meet the needs of Savannah and Chatham County children. She said it was created to assist elementary students academically and socially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thirty-two students from nine different high schools in the area are part of SHSS. The students are from Savannah Arts Academy, Groves High School, Windsor Forest High School, Savannah Christian Preparatory School, Calvary Day School, Savannah-Chatham E-Learning Academy, New Hampstead High School, Woodville Tompkins High School and Savannah Country Day School.
She said interested students will have to complete an application, and some qualities of an applicant would include leadership.
“So it is really like all the students in the Savannah area helping other students,” she said.
The goal is to help teachers close the learning gaps that COVID-19 has caused for SCCPSS students, she said. She explained that high school students would help younger students by tutoring them, helping them complete assignments and serving as a role model and mentor.
She said her organization will also partner with teachers and provide extra help at tutorials or an afterschool program.
“I thought COVID is only going to accelerate the problem…it seems like there needs to be something else,” she said. “From there, I had the idea in like how I can help students in a way that not only is just educational, but build their character.”
Dorminey said the idea to start SHSS because of her volunteer experience at the Isle of Hope Methodist Church E-Learning Academy. She spent five months at the church working with kindergarten and first-grade students.
During her time there she helped students with tutoring, course work and media-related problems. She found out that some students weren’t getting the same quality of education.
“It really helped me because these were students from all different schools and kind of noticed the difference in the quality of education,” she said. “You had students from schools where teachers were spread a little thin, you know, and I thought, you know, well, COVID is only going to accelerate this problem, so it seems like there needs to be something else that’s done.”
Getting started
Dorminey said in order to start her organization, she had help from her counselor and Stacy Jennings, communications director for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. She also called counselors at each high school as a way to get the word out.
She also wanted to have a mentorship piece to her organization, to target middle school students. The plan was to start the mentorship program last fall, but she wasn’t able to because of the pandemic restrictions. Dorminey said the plan is to start the program this month.
The mentorship program will mainly take place on Zoom.
HSS will also have group meetings and breakout sessions with middle school students that would help them to develop different traits such as leadership, self-esteem and work ethic.
She said middle schoolers will be matched up with a SHSS student after completing a form asking them about their interests and personality.
Dorminey chose to focus on middle school because she remembers being that age and how that was a hard time for her.
“Middle school was a hard time for me, and I kind of wish that I had someone to talk to,” she said.
The organization has held a clean-up day at a local elementary school, which included SHSS students raking, trimming bushes, painting and power washing the outside of a school.