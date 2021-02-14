Musicians earn first-division medals at UIL competitionSpring Hill High School band members recently competed at the UIL Solo and Ensemble competition, earning 63 First Division ratings.
First Division Solo and Ensemble: Addison Childers, flute solo; Reyna Tova, flute solo; Miasia Arceneaux, tuba solo; Logan Mills, bassoon solo; Lilly Cooper, clarinet solo; Rachel Petree, clarinet solo; Haleigh Yode, alto saxophone solo; Andy Pearce, trumpet solo; Hamilton Hilburn, french horn solo; Joelle Cuellar, french horn solo; Blythe Davis, french horn solo; Caleb Fennell, french horn solo; Thomas Pecot, trombone solo; Miasia Arceneaux, tuba solo; Colin Wingo, keyboard percussion solo; Adrik Arburto, saxophone quartet; Tate Boyd, saxophone quartet; Matthew Prater, saxophone quartet; Zach Taylor, saxophone quartet; Addison McQuity, percussion ensemble; Jimmy Boothe, percussion ensemble; Eden Boyce; percussion ensemble; Kaycee Kahal, percussion ensemble; Valentine Camillo, percussion ensemble; Carson Coleman, percussion ensemble; Claire Iltis, percussion ensemble; Caleb McKinley, percussion ensemble; Carson Wallace, percussion ensemble
First Division Class 1 Ensembles who advance to state: Jackson Massey, Camden Turner, Chris Kendall, Brody Turner, Jared Hill, Collin Wingo, Thomas Pecot, Andy Pearce, Taylor Brewer, Jesslyn Berrry, Rylie Mars, Rachel Kay, David McFatridge, Adrian Rodriguez. Morgan Greenville, Prince Otujor, Samantha Schot, Hamilton Hilburn, Zen Estrella, Kirstin Saha, Cole Secord, Sean Benson, Vallen Dennis, Ava Roland, Joelle Cuellar, Kylie Jordan, Allison Robinson, Logan Mills, Haleigh Yoder, Lilly Cooper, Rachel Petree, Emma Shelton, Daniela Ventura
PT fifth-grade team shows well at virtual meetPine Tree’s fifth grade Math Science Team competed with 10 other 5A and 6A students across the state in an Elementary Virtual Meet, winning 23 of the 40 Top 10 places.
Number Sense: Raiden Gaw, second place; Logan Blondrage, fifth place; Bryan Jimenez, sixth place; Othniel Laverell, seventh place; Mauro Gonzalez, eighth place. Zion Bowers, Parker Lee, Clara Tesser and Levi Walker, 11th place honorable mentions.
Calculator: Levi Walker, first place; Raiden Gaw, third place; Mauro Gonzalez, fourth place; Zion Bowers and Bryan Jimenez, fifth place; Clara Tesser, seventh place; Josiel Hernandez, eighth place; Othniel Laverell, ninth place; Trey Redcliff, 11th place honorable mention.
Math: Raiden Gaw, second place; Logan Blondrage, fourth place; Levi Walker, sixth place; Mauro Gonzalez, seventh place; Othniel Laverell, ninth place; Amy Orona, 10th place.
Science: Levi Walker, first place; Raiden Gaw, third place; Parker Lee, sixth place; Lilly Hunter, eighth place; Aaron Johnson, 11th place honorable mention.