I would like to share with ya’ll how I became so fond of starting plants from seed. It began when I was quite young and has become more enjoyable the older I get. Today I get more pleasure from my seeds-to-plants adventures than ever, and I hope you do too.
The first time I can remember growing plants from seed was when I was in elementary school. We were planting radishes. It was quite a surprise when with little to no effort, the tiny white shoots came up. I pulled one and tasted my very own radish. That was the seed planted in me which would guide me back to the joy of gardening.
Decades later, in a backyard plot, where chickens had previously been in control, a garden was started. The first plants were already started in pots at the hardware store. The high amount of fertilizer left by the chickens caused growth no one would have imagined. The cost was what kept that garden small. In no time it became evident that the plot could double in size and cost less if those plants originated from seed. Simple things like lettuce were the first to flourish. It soon became evident that the plants started from seed in a protected starter box would expand that plot again. It is easy to see that one thing led to another and resulted in one large garden that included some bragging rights.
In another place in the front yard between the driveway and the fence is a strip of soil. The first year a number of different flowers were planted. Most of these were close to the ground. A few stood out as bright and tall. At the end of the growing season the tall bright flowers were picked and the seeds from them were set aside and dried. The following spring after the last freeze those seeds were planted and watered daily. Those flowers were a little delicate at first, but after setting some roots and greens they produced the most beautiful bright tall flowers the rest of the season.
Today tomatoes are my plant of choice and it has been fun to look through seed catalogs for an amazing variety of them. They are started in February in the house in small plastic pots under grow lights. They are watered from the tray they sit in and the lighting is on a timer. By the time they are ready to plant there are too many for a single home so all the friends and neighbors get some for their house. That makes for a great common interest and promotes trade among those interested.
I hope that ya’ll will try your hand at all kinds of different plants, starting from seed! Most will start easily from seed, while there are some more easily propagated from cuttings or bulbs.