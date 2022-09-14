Seven young women representing area high schools are set to compete Thursday in the Miss Gregg County Pageant at the Gregg County Fair.
The goal of the Miss Gregg County Pageant is to encourage young women to pursue their education at higher levels by providing scholarships. Each contestant is chosen to represent her school based on scholastic ability and student votes.
Judging is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hilton Garden Inn along with dinner. After dinner, contestants will go to the Gregg County Fairgrounds where judging will continue at 9 p.m., with Miss Congeniality announced after a vote by the seven contestants. The seven schools represented will vie for the spirit trophy.
Each contestant will receive a school sash, roses, trophy and a gift bag. The winner of the pageant will receive a $1,000 scholarship to use at the college of her choice.
This year’s contestants are:
Carolann Sinclair Bowles
Bowles represents Spring Hill High School. She is the daughter of Dennis J. “Denny” Bowles Jr. and Kay Bowles. Her high school activities include varsity basketball, varsity cheer, varsity softball and varsity volleyball along with Z-Club and Spring Hill Homecoming Court. She attends Mobberly Baptist Church.
Her future plans are to attend a four-year university, possibly the University of Texas at Austin, Texas Tech University or the University of Arkansas. After graduating, she plans to open her own interior design firm and real estate business.
Kamryn Floyd
Floyd represents Gladewater High School. She is the daughter of Derrick and Kamisha Floyd. Her high school activities include varsity basketball, captain of varsity cheer, varsity track, GHS Leadership Team and National Honor Society and Top All American Cheerleader. Her hobbies are traveling, spending time with friends and family, volunteer at the elementary campus and with the Booster Club. She attends Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Her future plans are to attend Southern Arkansas University to pursue a nursing degree. After graduating, she plans to become a traveling pediatric nurse.
Anna Iske
Iske represents White Oak High School. She is the daughter of Kris and Kim Iske. Her high school activities include basketball, track and volleyball along with vice president of National Honor Society, competing in UIL debate and extemporaneous speaking and being a flag runner at football games. Her hobbies are traveling, playing sports outside of school, doing devotionals and writing in her journal. She attends New Beginnings Baptist Church.
Her future plans are to attend East Texas Baptist University. She hopes to play college volleyball and to become a pediatric nurse practitioner.
Ella Roberts
Roberts represents Sabine High School. She is the daughter of Doug and Cassie Roberts. Her high school activities include varsity basketball, varsity cheer, varsity track, captain of varsity volleyball, FCA, National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Student Council and competing in Texas Math and Science Teachers Coaches Association. Her hobbies are drawing and painting and spending time with family and friends. She volunteers at Newgate Mission and the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center.
Her future plans are to attend Stephen F. Austin State University to major in zoology and wildlife conservation. After graduating, she plans to become a keeper and care for animals at a zoo.
Shania Thomas
Thomas represents Pine Tree High School. She is the daughter of Shayne Thomas and Matesha Rosborough. Her high school activities include manager of the basketball team and Interact Club. Her hobbies are dancing, hanging out with friends and making TikToks. She likes to motivate people to “step out of their comfort zones.”
Her future plans are to attend Prairie View A&M, and she would like to become a Realtor.
Isabell Witt
Witt represents Kilgore High School. She is the daughter of Tony and SyRena Witt. Her high school activities include varsity cheer and volleyball along with Anchor Club, Citizens Bank Student Board, Health Science Club, National Honor Society, student council and senior class president and vice president of prom committee. Her hobbies are hanging out with friends on the weekend, reading books, shopping and working out. She attends St. Luke’s United Methodist Church.
Her future plans are to attend Texas Tech University to pursue a career in dentistry.
Elle Woods
Woods represents Longview High School. She is the daughter of Quentin and Julie Woods. Her high school activities include LHS Viewette president, Lobo Swim captain, duchess for East Texas Yamboree, LHS Book Club president, student council, Z-Club, National Honor Society and Ambucs. Her hobbies include dancing, reading and writing. She attends Pine Tree Church of Christ.
Her future plans are to attend Rice University. After graduating, she plans to practice law in Gregg County.