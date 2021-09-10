Seven young women representing area high schools are competing Thursday in the Miss Gregg County Pageant at the Gregg County Fair.
The goal of the Miss Gregg County Pageant is to encourage young women to pursue their education at higher levels by providing scholarships. Each contestant is chosen to represent her school based on scholastic ability and student votes.
Judging is set to begin at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Longview Fairgrounds, with Miss Congeniality announced after a vote by the seven contestants. The seven schools represented will vie for the spirit trophy.
Each contestant will receive a school sash, roses, trophy and a gift bag. The winner of the pageant will receive a $1,000 scholarship to use at the college of her choice.
This year’s contestants are:
Lexi Baker
Baker represents White Oak High School. She is the daughter of Shaun and Katheryn Baker. Her high school activities include volleyball and track, varsity cheerleader, journalism and yearbook staff, East Texas Juniors Volleyball Club. Her hobbies are going to the lake and beach, babysitting, shopping, hanging out with friends, working out and playing volleyball. She attends White Oak Community Church, where she volunteers in the nursery and children’s church. Her future plans are to attend Texas A&M University in College Station and graduate with a degree in business and marketing. She eventually wants to open her own real estate agency.
Ceslie Lynn Barnes
Barnes represents Sabine High School. She is the daughter of Tim and Keasha Barnes. Her high school activities include lieutenant on the Sabine Strutters dance team, NHS, One Act Play, UIL Debate and member of Senior Company at Elite Dance. Her hobbies are hanging out with friends and going to the lake. She attends First Baptist Church in Liberty City. Her plans are to attend TCU or UNT and audition for a college dance team and earn a degree in forensic science.
Demi Nicole Ferguson
Ferguson represents Spring Hill High School. She is the daughter of Andy and Casey Ferguson. Her high school activities include varsity tennis, varsity cheer, National Honor Society and Z-Club. Her hobbies are reading, shopping, spending time with family and friends and playing tennis. She attends Grace Crossing United Methodist Church. Her future plans are to attend Texas A&M University and major in biochemistry. After graduating, she plans to attend the University of Texas School of Dentistry at Houston and pursue a career in oral and maxillofacial surgery.
Randi Floyd
Floyd represents Longview High School. She is the daughter of Tameka Everhart and Randy Floyd. Her high school activities include soccer cheer, Z-Club and Texas Bank & Trust student board. Her hobbies are playing soccer, hanging out with friends and volunteering with Jesus Burger outreach. She attends Church on Purpose. Her future plans are to attend Texas A&M University and pursue a career as an orthodontist.
Abby Hattaway
Hattaway represents Kilgore High School. She is the daughter of Trey and Jennifer Hattaway. Her high school activities include captain of the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers, Student Council Student Body president, secretary of the National Honor Society, Anchor Club and La Bamba Club. She is a senior company member of the Longview Ballet. Her volunteer work includes city of Kilgore event S.A.F.F.E. Day, Kilgore Lions Club, Oil Belt Tournament and Health Science Club Color Run. Her hobbies are dancing and painting. Hattaway attends First Presbyterian Church. Her plans are to attend Kilgore College and audition for the Kilgore College Rangerettes. She later plans to transfer to a four-year university and pursue a career in education.
Alivia Leary
Leary represents Pine Tree High School. She is the daughter of Brian Leary and Deanna Knoop. Her high school activities include drill team, choir and theater. Her hobbies are art, singing and dancing. She attends Grace Creek Church. Her plans are to attend American Musical and Dramatic Academy and become a dancer.
Jade Thomas
Thomas represents Gladewater High School. She is the daughter of Monica Thomas. Her high school activities include school mascot, band, varsity softball, National Honor Society president and Outstanding Student for three years. Her hobbies are hanging out with friends and watching Netflix, cooking, dancing and socializing. She attends Progressive Church of God in Christ. Her future plans are to attend the University of Texas at Austin and to become a dentist.