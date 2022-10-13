We experience many “firsts” on our journey through life: first day of school, first time away from home, first date, first job, first love, first heartbreak, first child. And the list goes on.
Speaking of first love, the first person who loved me was my mom and she was the first person I loved. With her recent passing, I have come to the realization that I’ve entered into a new season of firsts – one without her.
My mom has – in some way – been part of every first I’ve experienced in life and now everything I do will be without her physical presence. My mom used to be the first person I called every morning and we would talk several times a day. When I was working nights, she would wait up until after midnight until I called to let her know I had made it home.
My mom was an exceptional woman. I don’t ever remember her complaining about anything, and I know we went though some rough times when my siblings and I were growing up. I also don’t remember her ever telling any of us no. Although I’m sure she must have at some point, I don’t remember it.
When I was in fifth grade, a band recruiter came to the elementary school I attended. When I told my mom I wanted to join the band, she somehow made it happen. And I stayed in the band until I graduated from high school.
Fast forward several years. When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer, I had to make several trips to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. My sons were very young – around 5 and 9 years old. So, we knew we wouldn’t be able to take them with us every time I had an appointment.
So, when I asked my mom if she would come to Longview to stay with them while we went to Houston, there were no questions asked. Each time (and there were many) she would have her bags packed, waiting for us to drive to Louisiana to pick her up and bring her back to Texas. She never once said she couldn’t do it.
In the following years, whenever I had a doctor’s appointment I would call to let her know. And her response would always be the same: “I’ll be praying for you. Everything will be all right.”
In 2016, I was diagnosed a second time with breast cancer. During this time, my mom was having health problems of her own. But after my surgery, I wanted her with me. And once again, no question asked, she was there for me. This time it was my oldest son who picked her up and brought her to my house.
My mom left this world Sept. 21 and her funeral was Oct. 1. I had a doctor’s appointment Oct. 7. I really wanted to call her the day before my appointment to hear her reassuring words. But I couldn’t. She wasn’t there. And all I could do was cry.
This was the first time I had a doctor’s appointment and couldn’t hear my mom’s sweet voice telling me she would pray for me and everything would be all right. And I felt lost. And I didn’t feel like everything would be all right. In fact, I felt certain it wouldn’t be.
Another first without my mom was my birthday, which was Oct. 10. Last year, after my mom’s health started to fail even more, she forgot my birthday. But she remembered later that day and we had a big laugh about it. I wish she had been here for my birthday this year. And if she had forgotten it was my birthday, that would have been OK, too. We would have just laughed about it later. This first really hurts.
As we inch closer toward the end of the year, I’m desperately trying to prepare myself for another first: the holidays without my mom.
Growing up, I would watch my mom in the kitchen, busily preparing our holiday meals. That’s how I learned to cook – watching her. I’m pretty sure I was in the way most of the time but she never complained or sent me out of the kitchen.
After I grew up and moved away from home, my mom would sometimes come to my house for the holidays or we would gather at the home of one of my older brothers. In recent years, COVID and health issues derailed that but whether we were together or not, we always talked to each other during the holidays. And now, she’s not here and we can’t talk.
People often say when you’re feeling sad about a loved one to think of all the good memories and to focus on the good times you shared. But sometimes it’s those memories that make you cry the hardest. I love my mom and I miss her so much. And I know she wouldn’t want me to be sad because even though she’s not here physically, she’s still with me.
So, I’m going to dry my eyes and do everything I can to make it through this new season of firsts – because “everything will be all right.”