Lubbock artist Janelle Barrington-Spivey has been a fighter since the womb. Born a twin, Barrington-Spivey entered the world at a scrappy 3.6 pounds. From there, things didn’t get much easier. “My childhood was interesting,” she says. “I went to 12 different schools between first and 12th grades.” Because of the constant change, the young Janelle learned to adapt and make friends. All that jumping around “definitely had its pluses and minuses,” says the artist, “but overall I grew up to be a strong, self- sufficient adult because of it. Maybe that’s why I’ve never been afraid to try anything.”
Another result, perhaps, of Barrington-Spivey’s fighting spirit and constantly shifting worlds is an endlessly creative mind. “Creativity has always come naturally to me,” she says – then wonders if, perhaps, her generation has something to do with it. Growing up in Generation X, “we obviously didn’t have all the toys, gadgets and TV channels [that kids today do]. We only had four channels, and that was with tinfoil on your rabbit ear antenna on top of your TV!” To stave off boredom during their East Texas youth, Janelle and her brother played outside a lot. “I played with Barbies and dolls,” she recalls, “but I was equally comfortable playing football or pinecone wars with all the neighborhood boys.”
Growing up, art was always in Janelle’s blood – even if she didn’t quite realize it. She remembers trips to her grandmother’s house, when her creative brain came roaring to life. “The first thing I would do is make a beeline to the closet and pull out the old cigar box with a million broken crayons and coloring books. I always tried to make each one better than the last, with as much fancy shading as I could get from a crayon.” Aiding in these colorful quests was the influence of Janelle’s mom, a fantastic artist in her own right. “My mother could paint, and she also made amazing scrimshaw on real ivory, then later on piano keys.” Indeed, everyone in Barrington-Spivey’s family seemed adept at one form of art or another, whether it was artwork, music, singing, sewing or cooking.
Yet, despite all these seeds being planted, it took a Facebook ad to set Janelle on the path toward becoming a professional artist. “I’d never given art a thought,” she remembers” “until one day while doing the normal scroll through Facebook I come across an ad for Painting with a Twist.” Many Lubbockites will be familiar with the shop on Slide Road where you can “come, drink wine, and paint your own art.” Janelle thought it sounded fun – but none of her friends were interested. So she went by herself.
On her first visit to Painting with a Twist, the instructor told Janelle she believed her to be an artist at heart. “I wasn’t sure if she really meant it,” recalls Barrington-Spivey, “or if she was just trying to get me to come back. But I was very happy with myself, and I thought it turned out pretty good.” In fact, Janelle continued painting long after the other painters were done, intent on continuing to add detail. “I was hooked!” she says with a laugh. “I was so proud of my painting!” The next day at work, Barrington- Spivey showed her artwork to her colleagues. “It was like I had just painted the Mona Lisa!” she jokes. After that initial attempt, Janelle returned to Painting with a Twist a few more times before going out to purchase her own art supplies. “I was off to the races,” she says. “I was completely obsessed.”
Today, Barrington-Spivey attributes her success to countless people who have, knowingly or unknowingly, influenced her. “Family, teachers, strangers, friends, friends’ parents, bosses, coworkers and even myself – and how I’ve learned from my own failures and triumphs. I give credit to them all because each one shaped my work ethic, my character and goals, in one way or another. It’s why I’m the person I am now.”
Meanwhile, in the art world, there have been a number of artists who have inspired Barrington-Spivey – but none more than Lubbock artist James “Jim” Johnson. As Barrington-Spivey began to truly find success as an artist, she also felt overwhelmed. “I was working for American Airlines and painting all the time ... One of them had to give.” During that difficult time, Johnson encouraged and supported Barrington-Spivey. “When you have a friend and mentor you admire – someone you think is the best artist in the world – telling you you have talent and passion, and that you should be a full-time artist, it’s hard to ignore that!” In fact, Barrington-Spivey continues to model her career after Johnson’s work ethic. “Being a full-time artist is not a hobby,” she notes. “It should be treated like any other job. And when it’s a job that you really love, then it’s a win-win!”
When it comes to art, Barrington-Spivey’s advice is simple: “Learning and skills are all about what you do with them. You can be academically trained, or you can teach yourself ...” But in the end, it all comes down to “practice, practice, practice, practice and then practice some more.” To obtain success as an artist in Lubbock, Janelle has read tons of books, watched “what feels like a million hours” of instructional videos, and attempted almost every art form. While’s she’s gravitated to some art forms more than others, she’s gained some affection or appreciation for all of them. In fact, she says it’s dangerous to leave her alone in an art store. “I will buy all of the art supplies!”
As a painter, Barrington-Spivey can find inspiration in almost anything her gaze lands on. She remembers, when she first started painting, driving down a road and telling her boyfriend – now her husband – that her eyes were seeing things so vividly that she wanted to paint everything she saw. “It was like everything was alive. I like to think that’s maybe how Van Gogh saw the world, too.”
These days, Barrington-Spivey says she’s become obsessed with all manner of themes, from shadows, landscapes and florals, to cacti and abstract art. “I’ll never settle on just one style of art,” she says. “That may work for a lot of artists, but not me. That would be like having one pair of shoes. I’m a girl ... Give me all the shoes!” However, if she was forced to choose one style of art, Barrington-Spivey says it would be abstract art. “I love the reactions, how everyone sees something different. And I love that (abstract art) doesn’t tell you what to see or feel; each individual has their own personal relationship to it.”
Some have claimed that being creative in West Texas isn’t always easy – but Barrington-Spivey has found an artistic home on the South Plains, insisting that she’s found that West Texas is very supportive of the arts. “The Lubbock art scene is bumping!” she exclaims. “More and more local businesses are wanting artwork in their establishments. (They’re ordering) murals, and they want to be a part of the growing art world – which makes my heart so happy!” The first public place to show Janelle’s artwork was the Funky Door, she remembers. “I will always have a soft spot in my heart for Carrie [Britton, the restaurants co-owner] for believing in me and giving me a chance.” In the years since her first showing at the hip eatery, things have really taken off. So what’s next for this East Texas kid who is now a celebrated West Texas artist? “The sky is the limit,” says Barrington-Spivey. “It’s all in how you want to challenge yourself and put yourself out there.”
Whatever may come, Barrington-Spivey is happy now. ”(Making art has) truly has been the most rewarding time of my life. All the rewards are out there. You just have to be willing to put in the work to achieve them. I believe that applies to anything you do, not just art.”