TAMPA, Fla. — Walter Smith Jr. knew what had to be done, but it took time before he was emotionally ready.
On the corner of N. Albany Avenue and W. Cypress Street, his father, Walter Smith Sr., started a library in two small homes, one of which was built by their family.
Smith Sr., a former president of Florida A&M University, filled the library with books, artwork and artifacts he collected throughout decades of schooling and travels.
Opened in 2004, the Dr. Walter L. Smith Library became a haven and community center for the West Tampa neighborhood’s children.
The library closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith Sr. died of heart disease in November. His son will reopen the library June 11.
He said it should have been done sooner.
“Some of my fondest memories are of seeing my dad at the spot at the table,” Smith Jr. said, pointing to a chair in the library’s meeting room. “He’d sit there for hours, just writing. I always knew I had to get this place back open, but it took me months to come back here. It was hard. For a time, I just stayed away. But my dad would have wanted me to open it again.”
The library at 905 N Albany Ave. will eventually be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 - 6 p.m., as it was when Smith Sr. was in charge.
For now, it will have erratic hours, open when either Smith Jr. — an environmental engineering consultant — or a volunteer have time.
“We’ll always open if someone calls and asks,” Smith Jr. said. “We’re here to serve.”
The library needs improvements — Smith Jr. recently fixed one of the outdoor decks. It needs new computers too.
So, Smith Jr. is soliciting funds from the community.
“We are not a part of the county library system,” Smith said. “We’re private. We need help to get my father’s dream going again.”