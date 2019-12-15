Dear Neil: Can I grow basil indoors under lights?
Answer: Basil needs very bright conditions, preferably direct sunlight, to do its best growing. Artificial lights might work, but they would have to be very bright and very close to the plants’ leaves. You might have better luck if you had a west-facing windowsill with no trees outside and where you also could keep the temperatures up around 70 degrees even in cold weather.
Dear Neil: I had foam coming out of the trunk of a pecan tree a couple of years ago. It was about 20 feet off the ground. Now it looks like some of the branches didn’t put out any new twigs this year. I wonder if part of the tree has died. Do I need to be concerned?
Answer: Definitely. The foam indicates decay under pressure. Sap is being forced out, somewhat like foaming hand soap being dispensed out of a bottle. I had a pecan in our own landscape at one time that I left standing for several years after I saw similar foam. When I had the arborists remove the tree, we discovered that the entire tree was hollow. It would have fallen within the next year or so, and it would have wrecked the corner of our garage in the process. Have a certified arborist look at your tree now, even in the winter. He or she will be able to tell.
Dear Neil: We have a fire pit in our backyard. There is no grass in front of it, and I’m wondering what type we could plant there now to help with mud when it rains.
Answer: There is no grass that will develop good roots in the winter. Even cool-season grasses like fescue and ryegrass will be sluggish at best. If you intend to have common bermuda in that area eventually, you could lay sod down over the bare areas now. In most parts of Texas it will eventually root and grow if you’ll just keep it moist the balance of the winter. However, if it’s a very large area, you would be much better advised to save your money until April when you have a perfect chance of fresh, vigorous sod establishing quickly. Put straw or bark mulch down at this point to get you through the balance of winter.
Dear Neil: Is it possible to divide red yuccas? I have a nice clump, and I could use more of them in a bed where I took out some unhealthy Color Guard yuccas.
Answer: In theory, it is possible to dig and divide red yuccas. They’re woody perennials, so you would do so just as you would divide clumps of iris or daylilies. You could do so at almost anytime, but fall would be ideal. Honestly, as slowly as they grow, I would probably opt instead to leave the mother clump alone and supplement it with new plants from the nursery. For the record, red yuccas are not true yuccas, but in the genus Hesperaloe. But Color Guard yuccas are actual yuccas. And I’ve had the same results that you’ve had with them. My plants died out in a rainy spring. They must have absolutely perfect drainage. Red yuccas are much more forgiving.
Dear Neil: Our autumn sage salvias didn’t bloom as well last year as they have in the past. In fact, the plants look rather ragged. Why would that happen?
Answer: Autumn sages require fairly extensive pruning two times each year. In late winter, before they start their surge of new growth and early spring bloom, you’ll want to reshape the plants by pruning them back by half. You’ll get a flush of new stems and buds and lovely spring blooms. Then, by late summer, they’ll drift out of bloom again. Prune them by about a third at that time, and again they’ll respond as fall weather arrives. You’ll see renewed growth and another round of good blooms. This is actually the same advice I give for pruning bush roses if that helps you remember it any better.
Dear Neil: I have some kind of shells hanging from the branches of my cottonwood tree. What are they and do I need to be concerned about them? They’re brown and about as big as my thumb.
Answer: Those are probably cicada shells left over from last summer. They may look ferocious, but they’re absolutely harmless. Brush them off if you wish, or you can ignore them.
Dear Neil: Are the moisture meters I see any good for knowing when I need to water my houseplants?
Answer: Not in my opinion. We need to learn to stick our index fingers down into the soil. If it’s beginning to feel dry in the top half-inch or so, it’s time to water the plants again. Every second or third time that you water, let the excess water drain out the bottoms of the pots. That will let excess mineral salts drain away from the root systems.
Dear Neil: We’re going to be away for several weeks. If I cover several of my plants with frost cloth before we leave, how long can the covers remain in place?
Answer: I’ve left the lightweight, gauze-like materials in place for as long as eight or nine weeks. However, that was over shrubs and groundcovers. I’d probably not leave it that long over pansies and other annuals.