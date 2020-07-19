My name is: Ione Fried
I volunteer at: I am the co-founder and co-director of Furr Ever Pets Rescue.
I have volunteered there since: The rescue group was founded in 2014.
My duties there include: I manage the day-to-day operations, which include finding fosters, fostering myself and rescuing mostly senior dogs, either abandoned or having to be surrendered because owners can no longer take care of them. Our rescue specializes in small dogs. Our dogs come from being found by citizens and shelters who have too many as well as owner surrenders. I also coordinate veterinary visits to make sure the dogs are spay/neutered and all medical issues are addressed before adoption can be done. I also receive adoption documents and review the fit for potential adopters. With the help of our volunteers, we post available dogs to various websites as well as Facebook.
The people who benefit from this are: The entire community of Gregg county and area, reducing the stray dog population and deaths of adoptable dogs; we make sure sure they get adopted into loving homes.
I volunteer there because: Some member of my family reminded me that I was always bringing an animal home to take care of it before a new home was found from a very young age. Before our rescue was founded, a turning point for me was when the I fostered a little female dog before final adoption by an Iowa resident who was coming on vacation in Oklahoma to pick up the dog. After that, the shelter where that dog came from told me that they had another that needed help, I was ready to continue. I then joined a rescue group in 2015. It was a struggle with some volunteers who were managing many responsibilities, including fostering dogs. I learned the trade and then met with our co-founder and decided to form our rescue group.
My hometown is: Onawa, Iowa, home of the Eskimo Pie.
I live in: Longview.
I work at/my profession is: Truck driver with Color Spot Nurseries. I am now retired.
My hobbies include: Antiques.
My family members are: Daughter Rayna, sons Mathew and Wesley. All are Longview residents.
I would encourage people to volunteer because: I would encourage anyone who is lonely to find some small purpose in life; something where they could benefit some living being with their help, and this is what fostering dogs is all about. Volunteering gives people the opportunity of making a difference in the well-being of another. I am rewarded every day with a reason to exist, because I save lives. I have a rescue village of several folks who make rescue happen.
Upcoming activities at this organization or about incoming events: We have been meeting with adopters since the pandemic started and continue our adoption efforts at a steady pace. We hope to resume our weekly dog adoption events at Wet Pets N Critters on Saturdays. Meanwhile, you can visit facebook.com/FurrEverPetsRescue and FurrEverPetsRescue.org for information about our organization and our adoptable animals.