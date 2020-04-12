My name is: Eva Sepulvado
I volunteer at: Partnership for Pets of East Texas
I have volunteered since: 2007
My duties include: Fostering and transporting.
The people who benefit from this are: Anyone who adopts a pet.
I volunteer because: I was raised on a farm and have always loved animals. In 2004, I took a job as an animal control officer for the city of Marshall and realized my passion to care for and protect animals. While the animal control officer duties were varied and challenging, I immediately noticed the lack of options for the city’s small shelter to move healthy and adoptable dogs. Most were simply being euthanized, not because of behavior or illness but for lack of space. It was an eye opener and the catalyst to my “rescue career.” I have been rescuing, assessing and re-homing pets ever since. I strive every day to provide a quality life for my fosters and work hard to ensure they are placed in kind, loving homes. There are still more adoptable pets with no loving homes out there. Not all can be saved but I do what I can.
My hometown is: Marshall
I live in: Marshall
I have lived there since: 1993
I work at/My profession is: Towne South Animal Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, and I’m a veterinary assistant.
My hobbies include: Bowling, playing pool and attending concerts.
My family members are: Daughters Michelle, Kristin and Jessica.
I would encourage people to volunteer because: It will satisfy your soul.
Upcoming activities at this organization: Our adoption events were canceled due to the pandemic. However, we still need foster volunteers. Follow us online at pfpEastTexas.org and Facebook.com/pfpEastTexas .