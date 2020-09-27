My name is: Andrew Karl.
I volunteer at: Regards4Life Animal Rescue.
I have volunteered there since: 2016.
My duties there include: I am mostly responsible for the truck and trailer. I handle and coordinate repairs for both. I also repair steel crates, keep track of our loaners to make sure they are returned and associated repairs. I also take care of tables, chairs, ice chest, canopies. This is my job to make my colleagues as comfortable as possible during adoption events.
Fundraising is also my responsibilities. Events that have ranged from food trucks, bands, car/jeep and motorcycle shows have been great. We have met the most beautiful hearts out there wanting to help and show their rides. And we have the contests: I always seem to lose; dunking booth, kiss the pig, etc. But this is OK, they bring the people and get us donations. We cannot wait to get the clear and start those again. It is all about saving lives.
The people who benefit from this are: The circle of winners of what we do is endless. Obviously, the dog wins first. The circumstances of how a dog arrives to our rescue are numerous. Once they were pampered, loved, groomed, medicated and safe. Then the dog lose its family. Then the new family makes eye contact with the dog, they get a new home, a bed, his family, his own backyard and safety. The rescue gets to save another dog. It is a good circle.
I volunteer there because: I do not quite remember how I got involved. I went from saying goodbye to Tracie, my wife, every Saturday mornings she left for adoption events. It was a calling. She was the first one there and the last one to leave. I then become a board member and we bought the truck and the trailer, which then became my responsibilities.
Our biggest challenges and obstacles are the need to find more foster families and funding. Fostering can be so rewarding. Families that have taken broken and hurt dogs and turn them into loving and loyal family members know. It is as well sometimes heartbreaking to release them to their new families. But when we get updates from the adopters and how the dogs completed their families, it is a great feeling. Funding is always an issue; health/medical conditions have to be addressed as well as training.
Once we acquired the trailer, I was hooked. It needed full-time work to prepare it for displays, new decals, maintenance. And then we bought the truck. My life is consumed. This is the life of a volunteer.
I also volunteer at: I am the building maintenance manager at my church.
My hometown is: the Chicago area.
I live in: Longview.
I have lived there since: 2003.
I work at/my profession is: Ryder, with different positions from floor technician, rebuilding engines, service manager. Right now I am a CATT, a Certified After Treatment Technician.
My hobbies include: Repairing and building things. I am addicted to remodeling our house and fixing broken furniture. The quarantine has allowed me to landscape our backyard and I just completed a fire pit.
My family members are: My wife, Tracie (a superwoman), my son and daughter-in-law, three beautiful granddaughters and a stepdaughter Kerry, also a volunteer.
I would encourage people to volunteer because: It is very rewarding to save a life; just ask our fosters.
Upcoming activities at this organization or about this upcoming event: You can find us at Petsmart every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.