My name is: Katie Ellis
I volunteer at: Darla’s Angels (Gladewater Angel Tree program)
I have volunteered there since: 2016
My duties there include: Organizing, collecting and distributing presents to children of Gladewater
The people who benefit from this are: The children and families of Gladewater
I volunteer there because: I love children and have always had a heart for giving. Being able to give a special Christmas to hundreds of disadvantaged children fills my heart with joy.
I also volunteer at: Gladewater Primary PTO and The Junior League of Longview
My hometown is: Gladewater
I live in: Gladewater I have lived here my whole life. This is and always will be home.
I work at/My profession is: former fourth grade ELA/reading teacher at Kilgore ISD and now a stay- at-home mom
My hobbies include: Making messes with my boys, baking, shopping, spending time with my family and friends
My family members are: Corey Ellis, husband; sons, Carter, 5, and Cole, 1; parents Brent and Janice Abernathy; and grandmother Bea Driver, all of Gladewater.
I would encourage people to volunteer because: It’s important to give back to your community to help and benefit others that are less fortunate. My hopes are that my volunteering in turn helps motivate my neighbors to give, therefore, promoting an even stronger community.
Upcoming activities at this organization or about this upcoming event: You can donate new/unwrapped toys, clothes and monetary donations year-round. (The Gladewater Angel Tree program has trees up all banks in Gladewater.)
My name is: Darla Ferguson
I volunteer at: Darla’s Angels (Gladewater Angel Tree program)
I have volunteered there since: 2002
My duties there include: Organizing, collecting and distributing presents
The people who benefit from this are: Area children
I volunteer there because: I started this to help my cheerleading squad get their community service hours, and it it something that I have built up every year with help from my community.
My hometown is: Gladewater
I live in: Pritchett
I work at/My profession is: Sales representative at Ables-Land
My hobbies include: Time with my family
My family is: Husband, Ronnie; two sons, Jake and Cody
I would encourage people to volunteer because: It’s a good thing to help others.
Upcoming activities at this organization or about this upcoming event: We collect donations of new toys, clothes and monetary donations year around for our Angel Tree.