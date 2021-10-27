Stitchin’ Heaven Quilt Shop in Quitman worked with local customers this fall to collect handmade “Love Bugs” for The Rainbow Room and the Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center in honor of youth mental health awareness.
The handmade stuffed animals, deemed “Love Bugs” because of their similarity to lady bugs, are meant to be an encouragement to children. The idea behind the project came from a campaign called “Sew a Little Love Bug” that was put forth by the combined efforts of Moda Fabrics and Creativity Shell, a nonprofit organization that teaches sewing/textile arts to children. After over a year of COVID shutdowns and changes in school routines, these two companies decided that the mental health of children needed to be a priority.
Stitchin’ Heaven decided to join the cause by petitioning its customers and the local community to sew as many “Love Bugs” as possible. Over a period of 10 weeks, Stitchin’ Heaven was able to collect more than 30 of these “Love Bugs” that were distributed evenly between The Rainbow Room in Quitman and the Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center in Winnsboro.
Stitchin’ Heaven is an independent, family-owned quilt shop and online destination for quilters and sewists of all levels. Since 1996, Stitchin’ Heaven has provided quilting and sewing materials, travel experiences and learning opportunities.
For more information or to donate, visit the company’s website at https://stitchinheaven.com .