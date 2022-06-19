Stitchin’ Heaven Quilt Shop in Quitman worked with customers from all over the country this spring to collect pillowcases for the Rainbow Room in honor of youth mental health awareness.
Stitchin’ Heaven does a yearly project in honor of youth mental health awareness, and this year the company chose to do pillowcases. A free pattern was provided and quilters were encouraged to sew pillowcases with an array of prints and colors for children of all ages.
Over a period of eight weeks, Stitchin’ Heaven collected more than 70 handmade pillowcases that were then distributed to The Rainbow Room in Quitman.
“It’s very neat to know that quilters from all over the country are sending a gift that will shine a little light and joy into a child’s life,” Stitchin’ Heaven owner Deb Luttrell said.
The Rainbow Room is a place where children who enter into foster care can go to get their immediate needs met. Touted as being “a ray of hope in a child’s dreams,” this emergency center is open 24/7 and provides items such as toiletries, clothing, diapers, blankets, household items and much more to help a child’s transition be as smooth as possible.
Stitchin’ Heaven is an independent, family-owned quilt shop and online destination for quilters and sewists of all levels. Since 1996, Stitchin’ Heaven has provided quilting and sewing materials, travel experiences and learning opportunities. As a diversified and growing company, they strive to achieve excellence through creativity, community and experiences.