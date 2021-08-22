GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It’s the time of year when summer nears its end and school bells ring again.
Stuhr Museum recently celebrated the yearly back to school ritual in 1891 style at the little one-room school at the museum’s Railroad Town.
Overseeing the students, with her teaching assistants, was Miss Nancy Buettner.
The idea behind the Back to School at Stuhr’s Railroad Town, Buettner told the Grand Island Independent, was to give the guests an overview and appreciation of what educating children on the prairie was like in 1891.
“Going to school has definitely changed over the years,” Buettner said.
That was evident in the daily schedule written on the schoolroom’s chalkboard.
Starting the school day in 1891 was arithmetic, followed by spelling and diction, history, penmanship and geography before it was time for lunch and recess.
After lunch, afternoon class study started with physiology, followed by civil government and German. The school day closed with a little music.
Buettner said the subject matter taught in the 1891 classroom is different than what a public school curriculum is like today.
“It is not always the same as what we teach today,” Buettner said. “For instance, here in Hall County, one of the subjects listed on the blackboard was German, which likely is not taught in any of our grade schools today.”
Back in the 1890s, Hall County was home to many immigrants as it is today. Many were from Germany. Many communities had newspapers written in German as the new settlers transitioned into their new American home.
In the 1830s, Horace Mann, a Massachusetts legislator and secretary of that state’s board of education, began to advocate for the creation of public schools that would be universally available to all children, free of charge, and funded by the state.
Massachusetts passed the first compulsory school laws in 1852. New York followed the next year, and by 1918, all American children were required to attend at least elementary school.
Buettner said the students ranged from the first grade to the eighth grade, which was the grade they graduated from school. While the school in Stuhr’s Railroad Town is small and holds about dozen students, country schools varied in size depending on the population density.
She said a bigger school would have another teacher or two to aid in the children’s education.
After graduation, many of the young boys would return to work on the family farm or hire on somewhere else to make their way in the world. Buettner said some of the girls who graduated would return to teach.
She said Stuhr’s Back to School event is a way people and children can look back and appreciate the roots this community evolved from, especially in the effort to prepare children for the future well-being of society.
“I really feel that learning about history helps us understand where we are today,” Buettner said. “Seeing how students learned back then is still relevant to us today as it gives us an appreciation of what people did before us. Sometimes it may even help us solve problems we are encountering today.”
One of Buettner’s young helpers in the classroom was Natalie Abood.
Natlie is home-schooled with her brother and sisters. She said helping out with the Back to School event gives her a little taste of what it was like to be a student in the 1890s.
She said attending country school would be different in a lot of ways, especially the way students dressed in the 1890s and the entire schoolroom environment with all the grade levels in one room. But in many ways, she said it is similar to today as students still concentrate on the fundamentals of reading, writing and arithmetic.
“It teaches us how they did it then,” Natalie said.