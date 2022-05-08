When Pranav Somu first heard about the opportunity to volunteer for the North Alabama Foster Closet, he didn’t know anything about the organization. He didn’t even know much about foster care itself.
But after doing some quick research, he learned that half of all foster parents quit within a year because of a lack of resources like the ones the foster closet provides, such as diapers, cribs, car seats, clothing, shoes, toys and more, free of charge.
Now he’s almost as passionate about foster care as he is about programming. Since the summer of 2020, Pranav has spent more than 300 hours creating a program the organization can use to keep track of the tangible items families receive.
Kimberly DuVall, the founder and executive director of the nonprofit in Harvest, Alabama, describes the foster closet as being “like a free thrift store” for foster, adoptive and kinship families who often need, literally, everything for the children in their care. It’s not unusual for a child to enter foster care with only the clothes on their back. The foster closet fills some 100 requests per month.
“I realized how important it is to provide a safe, stable environment for kids who can’t live with their parents,” Pranav says. “I wanted to help with the cause, especially given that the pandemic posed even more challenges.”
The result of his volunteer work is a priceless gift that will help families throughout north Alabama. “It felt like a really worthwhile way to use my skills, a way to give back to the community and connect to a real-world problem.”
Pranav, a junior at James Clemens High School in Madison, Alabama, started the project after Emily Harris, a chemistry teacher at his school who volunteers for the foster closet, went to the computer science department for help. She hoped to find someone to create a database to replace the Google form volunteers and families had been using, and Pranav jumped at the chance to help.
“The Google form sufficed when the organization served a handful of families,” he says. “But now it contains thousands of entries and is slow to use. It takes time and manual labor. They needed a better data management and communication system.” But for a nonprofit that relies on grants and volunteers, a subscription to such a system would be cost-prohibitive.
The foster closet is a grassroots effort that “grew and grew and grew” after Kimberly started it five years ago, almost by happenstance.
She and her husband had fostered, then adopted two children in Colorado before moving to Alabama. “We found it hard to connect with foster and adoptive parents,” she says. Soon after she started a Facebook page, she “had strangers coming to my house, bringing bins of clothes and shoes.”
Before she knew it, she was overwhelmed with donations — as she was leaving church, people would bring her bags and bins. Once, while she was in the grocery store, someone spotted her truck in the parking lot and left items in the bed. “We live in a really generous community up here,” she says.