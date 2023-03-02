Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.