When Tyler resident Walt McKenzie decided to write a book, he contemplated the kind of superpowers he wanted his main character to possess.
After eliminating mind reading and mind control, he decided having the ability to project images into someone’s mind was the perfect superpower.
McKenzie’s latest book, “The Caster: Swamp Justice,” was published in January and revolves around protagonist Michael Murray and his unique gift. The book is a follow-up to his first book, “The Caster,” which was published in 2021.
“He sustains a head injury … and he can project an image into somebody’s mind and they can actually feel what they’re seeing,” he said. “So they can feel the breeze, feel the sun, feel pain or whatever.”
The main character’s parents were killed when he was young and he ended up in the foster care system in New Orleans. Shortly after being released on his own, he suffered a head injury that resulted in his newfound superpower.
“After coming out of the foster care system, he goes into petty crime and eventually gets caught,” McKenzie said. “And at the same time, all of his memories come back from his childhood.”
Murray ends up using his superpower for good and starts working with the New Orleans Police Department.
“This is where the second book picks up,” McKenzie said. “Whenever there’s a hostage situation, Michael will come in and change the environment the hostage taker is in.”
Once he does that, McKenzie said, the hostage taker doesn’t realize he’s in the same house, the same building, the same country or whatever.
“And based on that, he can diffuse the situation … and they get the bad guy and the hostages are safe,” he said.
McKenzie said the critical turning point in the book is a hostage situation where a drug runner takes a woman and two children hostage.
“Michael gets up there and tries to figure out how he’s going to disarm him and not hurt the kids and the mother,” he said.
And that’s when his superpower comes into play.
“The guy is standing there and all of sudden he’s in Africa, in the Serengeti. And instead of holding gun, he’s holding a spear,” McKenzie said. “There’s a big lion and he starts moving toward him and all of a sudden the lion jumps and all he can do is throw his spear at him. The spear is his gun so his gun comes flying out the front door and they run in and take the guy.”
However, this incident leads to Murray crossing paths with a powerful crime organization and he has to figure out a way to use his powers to defeat the enemy.
It took McKenzie a year to write his first book.
“I had no idea how hard it was to write a book. People have told me my whole life I can tell tales with a straight face, so I said I may as well put it to use,” he said. “I thought what I had was a good draft and I sent it to a friend of mine who is a professional author who has written about 40 books.”
McKenzie said he was humbled when he got the edits back.
“So, with this one I was a little more cognizant and it went faster because I knew what to watch out for,” he said. “It took me about six months to write it.”
New Orleans is the setting for both books.
“I grew up in Baton Rouge and I spent a lot of time in South Louisiana. And New Orleans just had so much to work with,” McKenzie said. “Anything you want to find and a lot of stuff you don’t want to find, you’ll have in New Orleans. It just opened a lot of opportunities.”
“The Caster: Swamp Justice” is available online at Amazon for $7.99 for the paperback and $2.99 for the e-book.