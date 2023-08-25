Tyler resident Carolyn Johnson is a huge fan of country music’s Little Big Town. And now she's aiming for the title of "Superfan."
“I go to a lot of different concerts, and my daughter (Jennifer) and I are concert buddies,” Johnson said. “My most favorite is Little Big Town, and I first met them in 2004.”
A self-professed music aficionado, Johnson, 72, will get the chance to prove just how big a fan she is when she competes on the Aug. 30 episode of the new CBS game show, “Superfan.”
“I have a lot of photographs with them, and I have photographs of my daughter’s artwork. She is a photo realistic portrait artist as well as a graphic designer,” Johnson said. “I have quite a bit of memorabilia — a lot of records, posters, pictures, shirts, all kinds of stuff.”
Getting on the show, Johnson said, was no easy task.
“I had to do a lot of things to get on the show, some of which I can’t go into. Initially, there was an interview and application — a rather lengthy one,” she said. “They asked a lot of questions about you personally as well as your music background and so forth. And apparently there is a screening process which narrowed it down and narrowed it down until eventually there was a group of us chosen to go to California to compete.”
The musical game show will feature contestants vying for the prize in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist’s most deserving supporter. In the fan-based competition, as contestants vie to prove who knows the most about a favorite performer, they also will have an opportunity to personally engage one-on-one with their idol.
Hosted by Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight, the first show aired Aug. 9 with five contestants vying to be LL Cool J's superfan. Other artists scheduled to appear include Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Pitbull and Shania Twain.
Johnson said she enjoyed her time in Hollywood.
“It was great to see Little Big Town again,” she said. “The cool thing about this show is the entire audience is a superfan of the artist that you’re competing to prove you’re the No. 1 fan.”
Johnson added, “And by the way, Little Big Town was the only band; all the others are single artists.”
Johnson said it was fun being able to engage with the group, whose members include Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Philip Sweet.
“Phillip, the blond-haired guy, is a real tender heart. I don’t know if anyone noticed but I did because I talked to him many, many times and sometimes at length,” Johnson said. “He’s very soft-hearted, and as he looked around the audience and saw all of us there, he began to cry. He just teared up and was overwhelmed with emotion that all of the audience members were potential superfans.”
Little Big Town’s music has had a big impact on Johnson’s life.
“In most cases, all of us that were potential candidates or contestants have shared stories from our lives and the impact of their music on our lives,” she said. “And I have to say their music has impacted me, both in ways that have made me very happy and in ways that really saw me through some difficult times.”
Johnson said most people know Little Big Town for their drinking songs.
“Those are the ones everybody loves, but I love them for the deep cuts on their albums,” she said. “They have a lot of songs that address social issues and they have songs that make mention of their faith, because they are a faith-based band. They don’t sing as a Christian artist, per se; they are country. But I love who they are.”
Johnson said she's in her happy place whenever she’s at a Little Big Town concert.
“I have two tickets to see them again in the late fall,” she said. “I love them for just the fact that their music has ministered to me at times.”
The Tyler woman said she never imagined she would one day be a contestant on a television game show.
“I know a ton of trivia about a lot of music, but don’t ask me anything important,” she said.