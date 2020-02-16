From staff reports
News-Journal’s Sports Editor Jack Stallard has his walking shoes on stand by as he gets ready to walk for a good cause.
The second Big Daddy Birthday Walk (Walking is for Losers) to help the Kilgore College Food Pantry is set for Leap Day and the day after.
“I talked with Barbara Prater at KC this morning, and she said the needed items are pretty much the same as last year,” Stallard said. “This year we will walk 54 miles instead of 54 laps to help others on or wanting to be on a fitness journey and to collect food items for the Kilgore College Food Pantry.
“The general idea is to come walk as much as you want, give (me) a birthday hug and bring items to help some students at KC.”
Every lap from every walker counts toward the total 216-lap goal, Stallard said.
Walkers will be on the track 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Feb. 29 and 2 to 5 p.m. (or until the goal is achieved) on March 1 at the track beside R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Call Stallard at (903) 445-7526 or message him on Facebook with questions.
Here is the list of items the food pantry needs:
8-pack Pop Tarts (any flavor)
Canned fruit or fruit cups
Breakfast bars (such as NutriGrain bars, Nature Valley bars, with or without protein and with or without chocolate)
Cereal (regular boxes or mini boxes)
Instant oatmeal (any flavor)
Tuna (canned or packets)
Mac’n’ cheese cups
Chili (with or without beans)
Canned tomatoes (regular or Rotel)
Spaghetti
Rice sides
Pasta sides
Ravioli
Chunky soups
Tomato soup
Chicken noodle soup
Snack items (Rice Krispie treats, gummy fruit treats, small bags of chips, etc.)
Snack crackers (cheese/peanut butter or peanut butter)
Items that are not needed at this time are Ramen noodles, canned corn, canned green beans, carrots or mixed vegetables.