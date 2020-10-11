Chef José Andrés and his army of volunteers have been quite busy this year.
They have prepared millions of meals to feed people across the United States and the world.
Andrés runs World Central Kitchen, an organization that creates community “kitchens” in places struck by catastrophes, such as a hurricane or earthquake. With pans and pots, its volunteers go to the disaster zones ready to cook for hundreds and sometimes thousands of people. This year, they have provided more than 25 million meals to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
They have also cooked for firefighters trying to control wildfires in the Northwest part of the United States and for residents displaced by hurricanes in the Gulf Coast region. And they have fed people injured from a blast in Lebanon and survivors of bush fires in Australia. At the United States-Mexico border, they cooked for refugees living in tents.
In each mission, Andrés said, kids have stepped up to help.
They show up with a grown-up attitude of “I’m going to help my community,” Andrés said.
When Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico three years ago, downing trees and destroying homes, then 10-year-old Lola was one of many helpers. She worked tirelessly preparing sandwiches and Puerto Rican sancocho — a traditional beef stew.
“By the time we moved to a bigger operation, she was not only making sandwiches, she was in charge of a line of 40 volunteers,” Andrés recalls. They helped distribute 100,000 meals daily in cities and remote areas of the island.
Some kids who volunteer are from the communities that are affected. Other times, they aren’t part of the affected community, but they go to help with their parents, just as Andrés’s three daughters have done. Andrés says that while kids don’t travel to disaster zones where it is unsafe to help, children across the United States are finding other ways to help to make this a better world. Some children raise money for charities such as World Central Kitchen, or their schools, or they help their neighbors.
“So many children are willing to take care of others,” Andrés said. “It is amazing to see the children so active.”
During most emergencies that World Central Kitchen responds to with feeding missions, the volunteers cook food from the region. Andrés also likes to share some of the food he grew up eating in his native Spain.
His favorite part is making a fire outdoors for cooking. He makes paella, a classic Spanish rice dish (pronounced pah-EH-yah), in a gigantic pan that starts with 200 pounds of uncooked rice and turns into 400 pounds of food that can feed more than 400 people.
Growing up in northern Spain’s Asturias region, Andrés spent many Sundays helping his father make paella. They made enough for as many as 100 people on some weekends. His father loved sharing food, he said.
“He always said, ‘It only takes an extra handful of rice, and that’s it,’ “ Andrés said. “Some of the big problems have very simple solutions.”
That’s a lesson Andrés said he remembers during his missions. He said he knows there is always enough food to help others in need.