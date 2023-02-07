As long as I can remember, color and flowers have always made me feel happy. I recall receiving flowers for the first time when I was a sophomore in high school. I was sick and my boyfriend sent me beautiful yellow roses to cheer me up. Well, it definitely did the trick, but I didn’t realize then why it helped. I’ve always loved color in flowers, landscape and nature, and as I was researching why color and flowers made me happy, I learned two interesting things.
First, there is actually a neuroscience of color that studies colors and their effect on our emotions and behaviors. Second, receiving flowers or even looking at them has a physiological effect on our brain that can actually make us feel happy.
Research indicates that colors and our feelings are linked together. Colors can affect our mood, hunger, taste, learning, and mental and physical health. They can make us feel happy or sad, calm or anxious, hungry or satisfied. Colors can make us feel motivated and energetic or lethargic and blah. Colors can also grab our attention immediately and be awe-inspiring like when we walk through the rose garden or beautiful azalea trails here in Tyler.
Perhaps you’ve seen the fall foliage in New England and the cornucopia of vibrant colors — red, purple, orange, yellow, green and every color in between as far as the eye can see. My trip last October to see the gorgeous fall foliage in Vermont and Maine put a smile on my face and pep in my step the entire week.
Color can also affect our behavior in the decisions we make. In fact, many companies hire firms to help them brand and package their product in the right color packaging to influence consumer behavior and buying. (Great! Now I have an explanation for why I bought what I bought---the color made me do it.)
There are many articles on color and the various emotions/behaviors they evoke. In general, however, blues are thought to be calming, greens are healing/tranquil, yellows are cheerful/joyful, reds are stimulating/passionate, and whites are simplistic and clean.
Like some colors, flowers can also make us feel happy. Seeing or receiving flowers triggers the flow of a chemical to the brain called serotonin. Serotonin (sometimes called the “happy” hormone) communicates messages from the brain throughout our bodies and plays a vital role in many body functions including mood and physical well-being.
Researchers have discovered that flowers have immediate and long-term effects on our happiness. Having flowers in your home can make you feel happier, less stressed, and more relaxed. In one study, individuals who received flowers reported feeling less anxious and having more enjoyment and life satisfaction. And hospital patients whose rooms had flowers and plants were less anxious, took less pain medication, and had lower blood pressure.
So now, I know why yellow roses cheered me up and a little more about the science behind my “feelings” of happiness with color and flowers. We are fearfully and wonderfully made. And I’m thankful that seeing, receiving, giving or even buying flowers for myself brings this gift of happiness.