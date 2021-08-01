Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview, needs day bus passes, travel size deodorant, shampoo, washing powder, aprons and dish towels for kitchen. For information, call Brenda, (903) 757-6146.
House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs coffee creamer, sugar, breakfast meat, foil, foil pans, WetJet mop pads, dryer sheets, new pillows, Pledge furniture polish, red Solo cups, small Styrofoam cups, masking tape. For information, call (903) 295-0904.
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.