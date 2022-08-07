Grace House of Longview, a Christian women’s residential ministry, needs toilet paper, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, laundry and dish detergent and gift cards for groceries. Monetary donations can be made at www.gracehouselongview.com. Donations can be dropped off at McDaniel’s Quality Body Works in Longview, Kilgore or Gilmer. For more information, call April Gracia at (903) 387-4632.
Longview Child Development Center, 1230 S. High St., Longview, needs fragrance-free wipes. Drop-off locations are at the center on High Street and Barksdale Federal Credit Union, 213 Skyline Drive, Longview. For information, call LCDC at (903) 758-3861.
Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview, needs bus passes, aprons for kitchen, winter hats (men and women), hygiene products, bottled water. For information, call Brenda at (903) 757-6146.
House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs twin size air mattresses (for weight up to 500 pounds), pillows, paper towels, bath tissue, bottled water, medium size pots and pans. For information, call (903) 295-0904.
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.