East Texas Literacy Council needs picture books, comic books, graphic novels and young adult fiction for its ESL program. Spanish children’s books also accepted. Used books accepted if in good condition. No school readers, alphabet or number books, touch and feel books, holiday books, classical literature or non-picture primary school books. Drop off only at Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road, Room U-11, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. For inquires, email esl@easttexasliteracycouncil.org .
Grace House of Longview, a Christian women’s residential ministry, needs toilet paper, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, laundry and dish detergent and gift cards for groceries. Monetary donations can be made at www.gracehouselongview.com. Donations can be dropped off at McDaniel’s Quality Body Works in Longview, Kilgore or Gilmer. For more information, call April Gracia at (903) 387-4632.
Longview Child Development Center, 1230 S. High St., Longview, needs fragrance-free wipes. Drop-off locations are at the center on High Street and Barksdale Federal Credit Union, 213 Skyline Drive, Longview. For information, call LCDC at (903) 758-3861.
Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview, needs bus passes, aprons for kitchen, winter hats (men and women), hygiene products, bottled water. For information, call Brenda at (903) 757-6146.
House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs large-print Bibles, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, pillows, copy paper. For information, call (903) 295-0904.
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.