House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs variety of cold cereal, bacon, chicken patties, onions, sliced cheese, pork chops, biscuits, taco seasoning, lasagne noodles, spaghetti sauce, pizza crust, pepperoni, cooking spray, plain saltine crackers (several boxes), variety of snacks. For information, call (903) 295-0904.
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.