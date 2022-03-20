Longview Child Development Center, 1230 S. High St., Longview, needs fragrance-free wipes. Drop-off locations are at the center on High Street and Barksdale Federal Credit Union, 213 Skyline Drive, Longview. For information, call LCDC at (903) 758-3861.
Newgate Mission, 207 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview, needs bus passes, aprons for kitchen, winter hats and gloves (men and women), hygiene products, bottled water. For information, call Brenda at (903) 757-6146.
House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs hand towels and dish rags for the kitchen, aprons, disposable coffee cups, toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates, plastic wear (forks, spoons and knives). For information, call (903) 295-0904.
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.