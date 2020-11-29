House of Hope, 3011 W. Marshall Ave., Longview, needs ground beef — USDA certified, cases of bottled water, cooking oil, Italian dressing, large tubs of butter, bags of butter beans, corn meal, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, cream of celery soup, canned ravioli, Prego spaghetti sauce and fresh yams and sweet potatoes. For information, call (903) 295-0904.
House of Disciples, 210 S. Green St., needs bunk beds, men’s clothing, disposable razors, soap, body wash, shampoo and shaving cream. Donations can be dropped off at House of Disciples or Gifts of Grace Resale Store, 2519 Judson Road. For information, call (903) 553-0952.
D.O.R.S. Youth Transition Center, 1125 Judson Road, Suite 153, Longview, needs disinfecting wipes and paper towels. For information, call (903) 803-0100.
Family Promise, 700 N. Edith St., Longview, needs toiletries, OdoBan and high-efficiency powdered laundry detergent. For information, call (903) 234-8343.