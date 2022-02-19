From Staff Reports
“Celebrating Women: Past, Present, Future” is the theme for this year’s Women in Longview Day.
Women in Longview President Darla Baggett said after a COVID-related hiatus last year, Women in Longview Day will return March 24 in an exciting new venue.
“We planned this theme for last year in observance of the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, but 2022 remains a good time to take note of this important achievement,” she said.
Event chairwoman Cynthia Gates said doors will open at 9 a.m. at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center with shopping opportunities available until 2 p.m. in the event marketplace.
“In a 10 a.m. seminar, we will reprise the Legendary Ladies of Longview program featuring women who have contributed significantly to the development of this city,” Gates said. “Mary Murdoch has composed the monologue for each of the characters represented by members of the organization.”
The program and luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m.
“Amanda Thompson, talented local vocalist, will feature popular music paying tribute to women over the history of this country,” Gates said. “Of course, as always, numerous fortunate women will enjoy receiving wonderful door prizes. We invite everyone to take part in any or all of the event’s activities.”
Tickets for the event are $25 and can be purchased at Barron’s, Texas Bank and Trust downtown or online at www.womeninlongview.org . Sponsorship information also is available on the website.
Baggett said Women in Longview is a nonprofit organization composed of a diverse group of women who plan the day solely to celebrate women.
“When we make a profit or when individuals and sponsors choose us to act for them, we return funds to the community in the form of scholarships to deserving high school girls and adult women returning to college,” she said. “An outstanding feature of our luncheon program is the presentation of scholarships largely made possible through the generosity of our sponsors.”