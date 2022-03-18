“Celebrating Women: Past, Present, Future” will be the focus Thursday during Women in Longview Day at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.
Volunteer Mary Murdoch is the organizer for this year’s seminar.
“I have looked up the history of some of these wonderful women and I have eight volunteers who will portray those women,” Murdoch said. “I’m going to portray Lois Jackson, who was the first woman mayor of Longview. We’re all going to dress like the person we’re portraying and give a two-minute story ... so that you will get an idea of the foundation that had already been laid.”
Longview vocalist Amanda Thompson also will perform during the seminar.
“She is quite well known in Longview and she is going to sing a historic melody of songs that will bring us up through women’s history,” Murdoch said. “We try to cover all the women, past and present, who have done excellent things. We just want to celebrate them all.”
The eight women being celebrated during Women in Longview Day are:
• Lois Jackson (first female mayor of Longview)
• Dolly Northcutt (founder of first historical museum in Longview and of Covington Drive area)
• Agnes Scruggs (founder of first July 4 parade; chairman of Centennial celebration)
• Ollie Roquemore Jenkins (early insurance agent who established a library for minority children)
• “Mom” LeTourneau (founder of LeTourneau College)
• Dr. Effie Kaye Adams (leader in integrating the schools, a Fulbright teacher)
• Dr. Peggy Coghlan (undertook the building of Longview Public Library and Maude Cobb Center)
• Hazel Hickey (a force behind support and progress of many cultural and nonprofit groups)
Women in Longview Day, Murdoch said, is about bringing all women together.
“When it first started, it was their intention to bring together all of the women of different faiths, different races, different careers and different occupations in one great celebration,” she said. “I attended the very first Women in Longview Day and I’ve been going to most of them since. We moved out of the area for a few years and I came back and picked right back up.”