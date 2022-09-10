It is that time of year. Plant those spring blooming bulbs now to have beautiful blooms when the weather begins to warm after winter’s chill.
The planting site should receive at least a half day of sun. Some bulbs will tolerate more shade. Remember that most bulbs are blooming before the leaves are out on the trees, so that an area that is shady in the summer may provide enough sun in the spring.
The soil should drain well or the bulbs may rot. Best is a loamy soil with lots of organic matter. The organic matter can be sphagnum moss, mulched leaf mold, garden compost or composted manure. If you have had your soil tested and it is acidic, add a small amount of ground limestone. Incorporate a small amount of 5-10-5 fertilizer or bone meal. Apply granular molasses and turn all into the soil. Let the soil rest until you are ready to plant your bulbs. If the soil does not drain quickly, plant in raised beds.
When planting the bulbs consider the height and when they bloom. It is good to do succession planting, that way the bloom time can be extended. The planting will look more naturalized if you plant in groupings. Large bulbs can be planted anywhere from 3” to 6” on center. Smaller bulbs can be placed as close as 1-2” apart. Just do not let them touch each other. The depth is usually two to three times the diameter of the bulb. Do not get too deep or they may not bloom. When planting make sure the points of the bulb faces up. There are some exceptions such as ranunculus and anemones which will have the points facing down. When planting, mix a little bone meal and 5-10-5 fertilizer in the bottom of the hole; cover with an inch of dirt. Do not set bulbs directly on the fertilizer. After the bulbs have been placed and covered with several inches of soil, sprinkle with a 3-3-2 bulb fertilizer. After the planting is complete, water them. This should be the only time you have to water unless the winter is extremely dry. The soil should be moist but not soggy.
After they have bloomed, fertilize again with 5-10-5 fertilizer and bone meal. Let the foliage die back naturally. The foliage is helping the bulb store food for next year. Some people like to braid or bundle the foliage for a neater appearance, but it may actually hinder the foliage’s ability to produce food. After the foliage has turned yellow and died, remove. This dying process is unsightly. Consider planting annuals or perennials that will provide a camouflage.
Many bulbs flower well when crowded. Dig them up to divide and replant them only when the flowering or quality drops off. This could be as long as 4 to 5 years. Late fall or early winter before the growth begins again, apply a feeding of the 5-10-5 fertilizer and bone meal at a rate of 5 pounds each per 100 square feet of bed area. Then sit back and enjoy the spectacular show.
For more information regarding the Smith County Master Gardener’s From Bulbs to Blooms Sale and Conference please visit our website at www.txmg.org/smith/events.