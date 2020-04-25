The Rev. LaDarian Brown learned firsthand how burying a loved one is different during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s difficult,” he said of recent experiences burying his grandfather and a pastor. “You just flat out can’t do what we are accustomed to doing.”
To the challenges always faced by pastors and funeral homes in working with families who’ve lost loved ones, rules for social distancing have added some new ones: Will there even be a service? If so, who can attend? Will the services be live-streamed, or recorded for a wider audience?
Reminding families that the true importance of a funeral is celebrating the life of a loved one is especially important, said Charles Rader, president of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. But that doesn’t make the required distancing any easier at gatherings that are usually filled with hugs and fellowship.
“We’ve had to do private family viewings, limiting it to 10 people or under,” Rader said. “But we’ve also had graveside services where people can spread out and we’ve had maybe 15 people.”
For the most part, he said, families understand.
“They’re sad that they can’t celebrate a person’s life at this point in time but they certainly understand being safe,” he said.
Brown, pastor of Parkview Baptist Church in Longview, said he learned this spring how it feels to be in that position. When his grandfather recently died, Brown said there was a graveside service attended by several people.
“We buried him that Friday, and my pastor died the following Monday,” he said. “We buried him the following Saturday.”
However, Brown said between the time his grandfather was buried and the time his pastor was buried, the rules had changed.
“We could only have 10 people there,” he said of the pastor’s funeral. “So, we’ve had to make a lot of changes.”
Making arrangements
Social distancing rules also have changed the way families go about making funeral arrangements. Thomas L. Knighton III, owner of Citizens Funeral Home in Longview, said he’s had to govern how many people can be inside their facilities for planning.
“It’s affecting us in a way where when someone’s loved one dies, only one person can come in and make the arrangements,” he said. “I have a funeral home (Lott’s Mortuary) in Dallas, too, and basically the way we do it there is over the phone or either through Skype or FaceTime. But by doing that, it takes away from the one-on-one touch they would get by coming inside the funeral home.”
Rader said when he meets with families coming in to make arrangements, they ask the meetings be limited to just a couple of people.
“And we’re wearing our masks,” he said. “We’ve had some people come in without masks but we protect ourselves.”
However, Rader said most funeral arrangements are made either over the phone, through emails or online.
“We can scan paperwork for signatures and they can go to our website to pick out a casket,” he said. “Then, we just schedule services.”
Recently, Rader said they worked with a family that had a COVID-19 death.
“According to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and the National Funeral Directors Association, they feel that the virus is not alive, so, we have been able to embalm,” he said. “We wait 48 hours to do that.”
Rader said family viewings of COVID-19 fatalities have special significance.
“It’s been a healing experience for them because most of them have not been able to see them in the hospital,” he said, referring to rules restricting patient visits. “You can imagine how emotional some people can be when they haven’t been able to see their mother or father.”
While some families are postponing memorial services, others are choosing to proceed, choosing alternative ways of doing it.
“We’ve streamed services at the request of families and we’ve recorded services and posted them on the website, but not all families want that,” Rader said. “Many of them are waiting to have a memorial service celebration of life later when all the regulations and guidelines permit it to gather again. And that will happen. We just have to get through this rough time.”
Virtual graveside
The Rev. Jay Jackson, pastor of Longview’s First United Methodist Church, said he recently performed a virtual graveside funeral service for a longtime member of the church.
“The family wanted someone to be present as that person was interred into the ground,” Jackson said. “The funeral director had a camera that he live-streamed it to the family so that they could be present virtually.”
Brown said the rules on social distancing seem to change on a weekly and sometimes daily basis.
Knighton agrees.
When his aunt — one of his mother’s older sisters — recently, died, Knighton said the family was under the impression the funeral could take place at the church.
“At our home church, the maximum was 500 people, so you could have 250 people or less attend,” he said. “The day after that, they made it to where it was only 10 so we ended up having a graveside service.”
Although live-streaming funeral services has become a common alternative, Knighton said he personally recommends graveside services.
“In East Texas, there’s no limit on the number of people who can attend the service but it’s up to the people who attend to do the social distancing,” he said. “Usually at a graveside service you have 10 chairs set up under the tent for the immediate family and everybody else can kind of spread out around in the cemetery.”
Knighton also added that a graveside funeral is the closest thing right now to a traditional one, where everyone can attend.
“What I mean by that is when a mom dies, you have the spouse, the kids, the grandkids. They’ll be able to attend,” he said. “But if you have it inside a building, nobody will be able to attend.”