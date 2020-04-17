NEW YORK (AP) — The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation has launched a $1 million emergency fund to support freelance New York City-area jazz musicians during the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization’s board of directors on Thursday announced The Louis Armstrong Emergency Fund for Jazz Musicians. It is aimed at providing financial support to jazz musicians who have lost income because of the coronavirus, which has forced performers to cancel concerts, tours and performances. The fund will give grants of $1,000 to jazz musicians that live in the New York City region and work regularly in the five boroughs of New York City.
Musicians can apply at www.louisarmstrongfoundation.org; the deadline is Monday evening.
The foundation was started by Louis and Lucille Armstrong and supports jazz musicians, educators and students. Louis Armstrong, a trumpeter and vocalist, died in 1971.