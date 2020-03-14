The Maine Legislature is revisiting the state’s stricter vaccine law to make some tweaks before it goes into effect next year.
The new law eliminates religious and philosophical exemptions for childhood vaccines starting in September 2021. But the education committee on Monday took up a proposal to exempt students enrolled in online charter schools from the new requirements.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Ryan Tipping, said Monday it made little sense for the stricter rules to apply to kids who don’t sit in a classroom.
A group that unsuccessfully fought the elimination of most vaccine opt-outs was represented at the hearing.
Mainers voted overwhelmingly last week to keep the new law that ends nonmedical vaccine opt-outs by September 2021 at public and private schools and universities, including nursery schools.