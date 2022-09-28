One of the best investments a gardener can make is in flowering bulbs — the easiest and most dependable ornamental plants to grow. Depending on the species, bulbs will bloom and multiply for years, decades even, making them a very inexpensive investment over time. Ah, but it’s autumn and you’re probably wondering why we’re talking about spring bulbs now. The reason is simple. When bulbs become available in late summer for fall planting, they look brown, lumpy, and totally uninteresting. Besides that, at this time of year, our gardening priorities are normally placed on fall clean up — not planting. However, autumn is precisely the right time to plant bulbs for an early spring garden because they need to undergo a long period of chilling in order to bloom. So, when it comes to bulbs, the idea is to plan in the spring or summer and plant in the fall.
Flowering bulbs are the earliest plants to bloom in the garden. As spring arrives, daffodils and hyacinths emerge in March and April, followed by tulips and ornamental onions in May and early June. And then there’s the hardy summer bulbs in July and August. In other words, it’s possible to have a nearly continuous sequence of bulbs in bloom from the last snowy days of winter until the heat of early summer.
Bulbs are very versatile. They can be incorporated into perennial beds, mixed borders, foundation plantings and rock gardens. They can be planted along walkways and paths. They can be used in mass plantings, in drifts in large beds, or naturalized in woodland settings. They can be planted in frost-proof pots or forced into bloom indoors, but more on that later. Once they’re planted, bulbs require little human intervention. After they finish blooming, they continue to grow and store food in their underground storage organs, at which point the foliage dies back to ground level.
And the Smith County Master Gardeners are here to help you create your bulb garden masterpiece because our awarding winning “From Bulbs to Blooms” Sale and Conference is just around the corner! Our sale and conference features heirloom, hardy, and hard-to-find bulbs that are suited for East Texas and the South. For a continuous show we carry bulbs that bloom in all four seasons. From Crinum, Bluebells, Butterfly Lilies, Summer Snowflakes, Giant White Spider Lilies, several seed selections and various native trees and shrubs selected for this area we’ve got something for every gardener and every season. If you’re looking for a great gift, even if it is you? The Smith County Master Gardener “2022 East Texas Calendar and Gardening Guide” will be available as will several of Greg Grant’s popular books: The Rose Rustlers, Texas Fruit and Vegetable Gardening and Heirloom Gardening in the South. Our online store opens Oct. 3 and will close on Oct. 14. You will find all of the above and more.
Greg Grant, Smith County Horticultural Agent for the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service will present on our website and our YouTube channel “Year-Round Earth-Kind Bulbs for the South” on September 27th. Greg will also present “From Arcadia to Arcadia: Grannie, Kissing Cousins, and Narcissus” live at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15. Seating is limited; reservations are required and can be made online.
For more information please go to our website: https://TXMG.ORG/SMITH/MG-PROJECTS/FALL-CONF-BULB-SALE or call 903-590-2980 or 903-590-2994. Hope to see you there.