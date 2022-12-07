Why did you plant that there?
Why not?
That’s a flower bed. Why yes, it is.
Ornamental cabbage and other ornamental plants for the garden are often edible as well as beautiful. Some are not and are quite poisonous. If in doubt, well, don’t eat it. Ornamental cabbages are edible as in not poisonous but are very bitter. I’m not going to eat it. Many ornamentals are bred for beauty not flavor.
In my opinion, most vegetables can be incorporated in the flowerbed and add beauty.
Edible kale is one of them. It adds a green filler or border/backdrop to your pansies. Snipping a few kale leaves and tossing them in the oven at 425 degrees with a little olive oil and sea salt is a great snack. Will kids eat it? My kids introduced me to it.
I was hesitant. That’s the stuff they put on the salad bar years ago as decoration. What? Same stuff.
Now we race to the kitchen to get to the oven first.
Cabbage. Nice big green or purple globes adding texture and form to your landscape. Pop one off, slice it up nice and thin like coleslaw. Fry a piece or two of bacon (not a package or two), a little onion if you choose.
I like to put a tad of turmeric in mine. You can grow that too. Similar to ginger and the flowers are gorgeous! You can grow that too. Did I just repeat myself?
Drop it over the bacon, salt and pepper, toss, cover and turn off heat until it has a good wilt, not mushy but a good wilt. Radishes are delightful this way. Any radish. With the greens. Any radish? There is more than one?
Did I tell you I do not like radishes? Now I do. French breakfast radish? Even the seed pods are amazing in salads.
I like to plant sweet potato vines as ground cover in some of my flower beds. About the time I do not want to water them anymore, I pull them up and get the new sweet potatoes. Why throw good food away?
Beets. So easy to grow, so good in mild curry. So pretty in my flower bed as a dark green texture addition.
Have you seen the pretty multicolored pepper plants at the big box stores? Guess what? Yep, but be wary of the beautiful multicolored Thai pepper. It burns going in and out. Flaming toilet paper.
Carrots. Don’t get me started. An assorted rainbow of goodness not just for the orange at heart but a plethora of unusual beauty. A rainbow of crunchy snacks in the summer and colorful cold-weather addition to soups right from your flower bed. A few seeds in the spring and a few in the fall is all it takes y’all.
Beautiful basil. Grows anywhere. Green, purple, Thai, Sweet, lemon, licorice. Smells wonderful, flowers prolifically, pollinators love it, pesto loves it, pizza loves it. Herbaliscious!
Colorful carrots, kale, beets, cabbage, peppers, tomatoes. Give it an internet whirl and turn the oven on.
Pesticides you use in your flower beds can be the kind you do not want on your edibles. Some plants, like oleanders and poison ivy, are very poisonous or toxic. Always check a plant for toxicity before you plant veggies next to it. Adjust accordingly to your preferences and needs.