When I was 10 years old, crawling under Mr. Bryon’s barbed wire fence gathering flower bulbs, I didn’t know I was doing basic propagation. I only wanted my playhouse to look pretty.
Asexual plant propagation is the process of multiplying plants by using the vegetative parts of a parent plant (such as leaves, stems or roots) to create a new plant or plants without the use of seeds. There are numerous techniques for plant propagation. Division or fragmentation is the simplest form of propagation, separating clumps of plants to form multiple ones. Generally, spring and summer flowering plants are divided in fall and fall flowering plants are divided in spring. When dividing, ensure that each segment has adequate roots or its own bulb or tuber to support a separate plant. Divided plants may be placed in pots or directly into soil as appropriate for their growth requirements.
Propagation with cuttings involves rooting a piece from the parent plant, such as a bud tip, stem or root. Generally, cuttings can be taken anytime. Most cuttings should be 3-6 inches long, with a diagonal cut from the parent. Removing any lower leaves should be done before placing the cut end in a growth medium such as sand, soil or water. Certain plants root easily from stems; others may benefit from the application of rooting hormone to the cut end prior to placing it in growing medium. Cuttings may take up to a few days to several months to develop new roots.
Layering is another form of plant propagation with a high success rate. With this method, a stem of the parent plant is bent to contact the soil and fixed in place. When new roots or runners appear, the stem or branch can be severed from the parent, creating a new clone of the parent. This form of propagation often happens spontaneously with no assistance from the gardener!
Budding and grafting are processes of joining two separate plants. In either method, a scion, (a bud or shoot of one plant) is attached to a rooted specimen of another plant. Through tissue regeneration, the differing plant parts join together, effectively creating a third plant from the two parents. This method of propagation takes advantage of any number of differing properties of two original plants, ideally creating a superior one.
The various methods of plant propagation contribute to billions of dollars of plant and crop production worldwide each year. University and industry research and trials explore new ways of producing stronger, better fruiting, more disease or insect resistant plants through propagation, as well as constantly providing new sizes, colors, flavors and fragrances for consumers to enjoy. Gardeners are able to experiment on a smaller scale and produce many plants from just a few with a little effort and basic know how. Your friends and neighbors will benefit from the “plant babies” birthed in your garden.
Additional helpful information on plant propagation is available by searching the Aggie Horticulture website at www.aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or the LSU Ag Center at www.lsuagcenter.com .