Most everyone knows our nation claimed its independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776. And we’ve been celebrating July 4 since then with fireworks, cookouts, parades, and more. But quick—when did Texas claim its independence from Mexico? On March 2, 1836, Texas officially declared independence from Mexico and the Republic of Texas was created.
Whether you were born in Texas like me, or got here as soon as you could, you probably know that Texas has a rich history and unique culture. With over 268,596 square miles and about 30 million residents, Texas is the second largest state in the nation. Texas also has the second largest GDP in the nation at $1.83 trillion in 2021, and is ranked the 9th largest economy among nations of the world.
Just for the record, I am not a history buff, but I was intrigued to learn that Texas also has many state symbols. With Texas Independence Day fast approaching, perhaps we should all be familiar with some of these symbols that make Texas----well---Texas! A state that has the catchphrase “Don’t Mess With Texas”, Bluebonnets as the State flower, and a Longhorn as the State Large Mammal. Oh, and did you know we have a state vegetable, tree, fruit and even a flying mammal?
Read on. The information below could be used to impress friends or win a fun night of trivia.
What is the Texas State:
Bird: Mockingbird*
Capital: Austin
Cobbler: Peach*
Crustacean: Texas Gulf Shrimp*
Dog: Blue Lacy*
Drink: No official state beverage but sweet iced tea and margaritas are often mentioned
Fiber and fabric: Cotton*
Fish: Guadalupe Bass*
Flower: Bluebonnet (Lupinus texensis and any other variety of bluebonnet)*
Folk Dance: Square Dance*
Food/Dish: Chili*
Footwear: Cowboy Boots*
Fruit: Texas Red Grapefruit*
Gemstone: Texas Blue Topaz*
Handgun: 1847 Colt Walker Pistol*
Hat: Cowboy Hat*
Horse: American Quarter Horse*
Insect: Monarch Butterfly (Danaus plexippus)*
Knife: Bowie Knife*
Mammal-Small: Armadillo*
Mammal-Large: Longhorn*
Mammal-Flying: Mexican Free-Tailed Bat*
Motto: Friendship *
Musical Instrument: Guitar*
Native Shrub: Texas Purple Sage (Leurophyllum frutescens)*
Nickname: “The Lone Star State”*
Nut: Pecan*
Pepper: Jalapeno*
Pie: Pecan*
Plant: Prickly Pear Cactus*
Pollinator: Western Honey Bee*
Reptile: Texas Horned Lizard*
Snack: Tortilla Chips and Salsa*
Shrub: Crape Myrtle (Lagerstroemia indica)*
Soil: Houston Black*
Song: Texas, Our Texas*
Sport: Rodeo*
Tree: Pecan (Carya illinoinensis)*
Vegetable: Sweet Onion*
Vehicle: Chuck Wagon*
Waterlily: Nymphaea Texas Dawn*
So, are you ready for that trivia game? May the most knowledgeable Texan win.
*Texas State Library and Archives Commission. Denotes state symbols which have been officially designated by the Texas Legislature.